Both the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One swimming titles were clinched within minutes of each other, in the last events of the Hempfield at Manheim Township match on Monday night.

After the 400-yard freestyle races were done, Hempfield had won the boys meet and the section with a 95-91 triumph. On the girls side, Manheim Township prevailed for the day and the season, 99-87.

The boys meet was in more doubt at the end. Hempfield led 89-83 entering the finale. Manheim Township won the 400 freestyle relay with a 3:23.04 from the team of Davin Urban, Cole Stevens, Adam Pasewicz and Ryan Maietta. However, the Black Knights held on for the win in the meet by taking second and third place.

“We needed second and third,” Hempfield head coach Casey Lear said. “Told them to just take safe starts, and everything they had in the tank they had to leave in the water.”

Another key event for Hempfield was the 50 freestyle, in which the Black Knights took first and second on Jack Root’s 22.47 and Ryan Taylor’s 22.79, respectively.

“That was crucial,” Lear said. “Jack was sick today and toughed it out. A lot of out-touches today, left and right.”

Other winners for Hempfield were Luke Roettger with a 56.00 in the 100 butterfly and Kiran George with a 1:02.20 in the 100 breaststroke. Tyson John-son added a diving win at the beginning of the meet with a 181.05.

The Knights also won the 200 freestyle relay thanks to the 1:31.78 turned in by Andrew Gates, Jase Colino, Taylor and Root.

Pasewicz won two events for Manheim Township, taking the 500 freestyle in 5:06.78 and the 200 freestyle in 1:51.64. Teammate Stevens also won twice with a 2:06.79 in the 200 IM and a 55.39 in the 100 backstroke.

Maietta won the 100 freestyle in 49.03. The Streaks team of Stevens, Jeremiah Gocotano, Maietta and Urban also won the 200 medley relay in 1:40.46.

Meanwhile, the Manheim Township girls were holding a 91-81 advantage entering the final event. When Cami Schwartz, Anna Sassaman, Grace Welsh and Emerson Mandrell combined for a 3:51.10 to win the 400 freestyle relay, it clinched the meet and section title.

The Blue Streaks swept the relays. Mandrell, Emilie Mosner, Schwartz and Sassaman had a 1:53.48 in the 200 medley relay, and Sassaman, Welsh, Adrianna Anujin and Mosner posted a 1:44.91 in the 200 freestyle relay.

The success of the relay teams was probably the difference, in their coach’s eyes.

“The 200 freestyle relay won, and I wasn’t expecting that,” Blue Streaks head coach Dan Graybill said. “The girls and boys 400 freestyle relays won, and I wasn’t expecting them to.”

Mosner added two solo wins to the relay victories. She had a 1:07.08 in the 100 breaststroke and a 25.32 in the 50 freestyle.

“Emilie Mosner did very, very well today,” Graybill said. “She did very good in the 100 breaststroke.”

Another double winner for Manheim Township was Schwartz with a 2:18.32 in the 200 IM, and a 1:02.46 in the 100 butterfly.

Sassaman won the 100 freestyle with a 56.65.

Lillian Farmer had two wins for Hempfield. She took the 200 freestyle in 2:03.01 and the 100 backstroke in 1:01.98.

Carol Fabian won the 500 freestyle in 5:37.83. Hannah Groff opened the event with a win in diving with a score of 187.70.