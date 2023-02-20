That meant Stuhltrager, having already built an almost two-second lead midway through the race, had to push himself for the record.

“When it’s just me, I can get in my head a little bit,” Stuhltrager said. “But when I hit the water, I’m usually OK. Once that race started, I didn’t need anyone pushing me.”

Stuhltrager is more likely to find other swimmers pushing him in March. He, along with dozens of other L-L swimmers, is waiting for the District Three championships coming up March 3-4 at Cumberland Valley.

“My main goal for the 100 fly is to break 50 seconds,” Stuhltrager said. “That’s what I said at the beginning of the season. Now that I was close to that after leagues, I’m aiming for closer to a 49.75.”

In addition to being a contender for the district gold in that event, Stuhltrager figures to be in the mix for the medal podium for the 100 freestyle. At the L-L meet, he was third with a 47.78. His career-best time in the 100 free is a 47.4.

Stuhltrager, who also swims for the Five Star Club, still had enough energy to help Warwick to a couple of relay medals at leagues. Warwick was third in the 200 freestyle relay with a 1:30.58 and fifth in the 400 freestyle relay with a 3:19.90. Stuhltrager’s splits were 21.92 and 50.92, respectively.

Claiming four medals in 26 hours, especially including a gold medal and a new school standard, can be an exhausting experience. But the need to give all his energy is part of what has given swimming its appeal. “Growing up, swimming wasn’t always my favorite sport because it takes a lot out of you,” said Stuhltrager, who started competing when he was 5. “But as I matured, I liked that it took a lot out of you. It felt better afterward.”

The other swimmers for the Warwick relay teams were Aaron Ruth, Dylan Hershey and John Moll in both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. The Warriors did not have a 200 medley relay team at the L-L meet.

Stuhltrager said he plans to continue his swimming career at Albright, where his father, John, is the head swimming coach and where his sister, Morgan, is finishing her junior season.

On Feb. 9, she won the 200-yard IM at the Middle Atlantic Conference Swimming Championships, clocking a time of 2:10.77, nearly two seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. She also grabbed two more podium finishes at the meet, placing fourth in the 100 backstroke (59.92) on Feb. 11 and fifth in the 400 IM (4:48.03) on Feb. 10.