MECHANICSBURG — Logan Smith may have missed out on the District Three Class 3A boys 100-yard breaststroke record, but that doesn’t mean the Cedar Crest senior was unhappy with his second day at the district championships.

Smith controlled the race throughout and won gold with his time of 56.05.

“I’m not disappointed. I know I can do better,” Smith said.

One thing is certain, the time will provide plenty of motivation for Smith heading into the upcoming PIAA championships.

“It definitely got me going,” he said. “I’m ready to move on, put today in the past and recognize I’ve got competition at states and put everything I’ve got into training for states.”

Crest’s Braden Hain went from the second heat all the way to the medal stand after placing eighth in the 100 backstroke in 54.78.

The swim by Smith was one of two gold medals won by Lancaster-Lebanon League swimmers Saturday at Cumberland Valley. Earlier, during the 2A boys competition, Donegal senior Ethan Shonk won the 100 backstroke, amazingly by more than four seconds.

“It wasn’t a personal best but it’s pretty close to it,” Shonk said of the swim. “I was hoping to go under 51, but at states I think with a lot of top guys there, I will go under 51 easily.”

Ahead the entire race, Shonk extended his lead as the yards passed.

“I try not to focus on that when I go into a race, I try to swim my race,” he said. “I kind of saw where I was coming off of my walls. You don’t want to get cocky and let up. You want to finish the race hard.”

Shonk drew inspiration from Donegal teammate Grant Leibfried, who swam to a 2A silver medal time of 48.63 in the 100 free.

“Seeing him go a great time, seeing what he could do in his event kind of boosted my hopes a little bit and it gave me more motivation,” Shonk said. “I still have my best times to go. It’s not over yet, so I’ve got to finish season hard.”

“I am happy with myself. I had a little difficult beginning of the season, but I turned it around, started working hard and it’s paying off right now,” said Leibfried, “I needed to put more muscle on, so I started going to the gym more. I started trying harder in practice. Those two things have really been helping me.”

Donegal girls Sierra Houck (sixth, 100 free, 54.62) and Kylie Wilkinson (seventh, 500 free, 5:31.11) also medaled.

One of the top swims of the weekend was from Ephrata freshman Ava Knopsnyder, who nearly caught up to Exeter’s Megan Unruh while earning a silver medal in the Class 3A girls 500 free.

Knopsnyder came off the final of her 19 turns and poured it on at the end. Her lifetime best time of 4:57.89 was only .26 behind Unruh and actually caught Knopsnyder by surprise.

“I just saw Megan’s feet at the turn. I thought maybe there was a chance I could get her,” Knopsnyder said. “I just used all my might, but I couldn’t get her. My body after that and going into the (400 free) relay was a little rough. But I am happy with both times. Both were my best by a lot.”

Ephrata won medals in the 3A boys competition as well. Ethan Lloyd had an amazing drop of more than seven seconds to place fourth in the 500 free in 4:39.69.

“I was really consistent, which is something I try to be in the 500,” he said. “I had an awesome time. It will most likely get me to states. I feel real happy about that.”

Lloyd, Colby Simes, Coy Schwanger and Chad Jones finished the 400 free relay with a 3:19.08, in eighth place.

Township recovers well

During Friday’s first day of competition, the Manheim Township boys Class 3A 200 medley relay was one of five teams to be disqualified.

However, the Blue Streaks came back fresh on Saturday in the 400 free relay with Henry Gingrich, Ryan Maietta, Coleman Stevens and Graham Calhoun dropping more than four seconds for their seed to earn a bronze medal swim of 3:12.80.

Gingrich also placed fourth in the 100 free (48.42), Calhoun’s 54.09 100 backstroke was good for seventh, and Maietta took home eighth in the 500 free (4:51.17).

“Today was a great day for both individuals and the relay. My race was fun and our relay was just awesome,” Gingrich said. “It (stinks) to DQ, but it’s part of the sport. The best thing you do is re-engaged, come back stronger and forget about it. You say tomorrow is a new day, new people, new swim.”

Pioneers’ pride

Lampeter-Strasburg’s boys 400 free relay team of Ryan Smecker, Christian Rota, Kyle Spaulding and Andrew Reidenbaugh swam a 3:33.79 for fifth place in 2A.

Smecker was seventh in the 100 backstroke (58.67).

Led by Zara Paisley’s fifth in the 100 free (54.27), the Pioneers girls had a great day. Their 400 free relay of Ashley Prouse, Krista Lambert, Kara Scranton and Paisley also took fifth in 3:52.69.

Competing in the middle heat, Kylie Gerhardt won a sixth-place medal in the 100 backstroke with a 1:02.39.

“I never limit anybody’s ability,” Lampeter-Strasburg coach Kylie Turner said. “Especially with a new swimmer coming in, who has not trained with you, not been with you, you don’t really know their events. You just kind of figure it out as you go and with Kylie Gerhardt that is exactly what it was.”

Eagles fly

Cocalico’s boys 400 free relay earned a bronze medal in boys Class 2A competition, as Logan Sensenig, Evan Zeni, Ryan Brubaker and Andrew Seprinkski combined to swim a 3:30.17.

“I don’t even have words. All I can say is, it’s crazy,” Zeni said. “We have great chemistry. We go out there and do it.”

Seprinski also won an eighth-place medal in the 500 free (5:13.97).

Warwick medals

Competing in 3A, Warwick’s James Moll had a brilliant swim of 53.14, good enough for fourth in the boys 100 backstroke. Teammate Brenden Stuhltrager was fifth in the 100 free (47.29).

Elizabeth Perot was sixth in the girls 500 free (5:07.21) for the Warriors. The senior also teamed with Tenra Adams, Kendall Eby and Isabel Miller for a 400 free relay time of 3:35.80. Dropping more than three seconds, the Warriors placed sixth.

Black Knights charge

Hempfield’s Ella Root was great in a fast 3A girls 100 breaststroke final. Her time of 1:06.46 earned her fifth place.

Independent medals

Carlos Hidalgo of Lebanon was second in the 3A boys 100 freestyle with an amazing time of 45.36. Sophomore teammate Will Parker earned silver in the 100 breaststroke with a 57.35.

Solanco’s Addie Scott won two sixth-place medals, the 100 free (52.67) and 100 backstroke (58.12).

Garden Spot junior Peter Hasse 1:02.91 for fifth in 2A boys breaststroke and Northern Lebanon’s Carter Cheslock was eighth in 2A 100 free (59.70).