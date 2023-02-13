WEST LAWN — When the Hemp-field girls and the Manheim Town-ship boys won the team championships at the Lancaster-Lebanon League swimming championships at Wilson High School on Saturday, they did so in similar ways.

First, both teams improved on second-place finishes in Section One.

Second, both squads did so with several mid-level medal winners, instead of an abundance of gold medalists. In fact, both team champions had at least one medalist in every event.

One difference, though. The team title was the Hempfield girls’ first since a shared crown with Manheim Township in 2011, and first outright since 2009. For the Blue Streak boys, this year’s win was their sixth straight.

Here are breakdowns of the place-winners for both champions, in order of the events competed.

Hempfield girls

200 medley relay: Caroline Schweigert, Emily Taylor, Carol Fabian, Kendall Stringe, fourth, 1:54.59.

200 freestyle: Carol Fabian, third, 2:00.70; Lillian Farmer, fourth, 2:00.71; Kendall Stringe, seventh, 2:02.10.

200 IM: Caroline Schweigert, fifth, 2:18.32; Emily Taylor, seventh, 2:20.75.

50 freestyle: Micah Wigelsworth, fifth, 25.34; Anna Koger, eighth, 25.78.

100 butterfly: Lucy Bishop, eighth, 1:02.86.

200 freestyle relay: Anna Koger, Emily Taylor, Lillian Farmer, Micah Wiglesworth, second, 1:41.96.

100 freestyle: Micah Wiglesworth, fifth, 55.09.

500 freestyle: Carol Fabian, Hempfield, third, 5:28.43; Lucy Bishop, fifth, 5:40.05.

100 backstroke: Lillian Farmer, fourth, 1:00.21; Caroline Schweigert, fifth, 1:00.88; Kendall Stringe, eighth, 1:02.01.

100 breaststroke: Emily Taylor, fourth, 1:11.28.

400 freestyle relay: Micah Wiglesworth, Anna Koger, Carol Fabian, Lillian Farmer, first, 3:39.58.

Manheim Township boys

200 medley relay: Cole Stevens, Jeremiah Gocotano, Ryan Maietta, Davin Urban, second, 1:37.82.

200 freestyle: Ryan Maietta, first, 1:44.10; Adam Pasewicz, eighth, 1:49.04.

200 IM: Cole Stevens, third, 2:03.54; Brayden Pyott, sixth, 2:05.52.

50 freestyle: Jeremiah Gocotano, 6th, 22.82.

100 butterfly: Marshal Hemmerich, 6th, 56.20.

200 freestyle relay: Jeremiah Gocotano, Davin Urban, Adam Pasewicz, Patrick Breslin, second, 1:29.54.

100 freestyle: Ryan Maietta, second, 47.43.

500 freestyle: Adam Pasewicz, third, 4:54.98.

100 backstroke: Cole Stevens, third, 53.82; Bram Burge, seventh, 57.34.

100 breaststroke: Jeremiah Gocotano, fourth, 1:01.07; Patrick Breslin, eighth, 1:04.18.

400 freestyle relay: Ryan Maietta, Adam Pasewicz, Davin Urban, Cole Stevens, first, 3:13.89.

Records

The only boys meet record set belonged to Lebanon’s Carlos Hidalgo, who clocked a 20.67 in the 50-yard freestyle on Friday. He also won the 100 freestyle with a 45.55. He said that his goals include winning states in the 50 and breaking 45 in the 100.

The only girls meet record set this weekend was Ava Knopsnyder’s 5:03.13 in the 500 freestyle. That got her the meet record by .56 seconds, which was the goal from the start.

“I really wanted to get the record, and get a good time for the district meet this year,” Knopsnyder, an Ephrata sophomore, said.

There were also some school records also set over the weekend, including Addison Elliott’s 58.16 in the 100 backstroke, a time that put her on top of Lancaster Catholic’s all-time list. What made this school record stand out is that she knocked out the daughter of her head coach, Matt DePietro.

Close connections

Sports, swimming included, can form tight bonds between athletes both on the same team and even with athletes at another school. But it would be hard to find tighter bonds than there were at the top of the medal stand on Friday night with the girls 200 IM.

Garden Spot freshman Mia Parry won the gold medal with a 2:07.77, with her sister, Kayla, taking bronze with a 2:09.83. But in between the sisters with a 2:09.04 was Manheim Central freshman Ashley Mellinger, whom Mia described as her best friend.

“She came to my club, the Lancaster Aquatic Club, since she was 9 or 10 years old, and we’ve been competing with each other ever since,” Parry said.