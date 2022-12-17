Like other high school sports, swimming builds in importance as the season progresses.

After a couple months of regular season meets, league, district and state events produce a brighter limelight.

But, for individual swimmers at least, there is no need to produce a great win-loss record to get to those meets. Just hit the qualifying time once and you’re in. Usually, swimmers will be setting themselves up at the end of January with the right balance and rest to peak in the postseason meets.

So, what about December? It’s too early to schedule out a plan for the postseason when the last-minute Christmas shoppers are still watching Elf and it is not necessarily when a coach wants to see peak times from the athletes.

What exactly are the goals for swimmers before the New Year? That depends on who you ask.

For some swimmers and teams, especially those in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two, December is a time to use meets against Section One opponents to measure just how big the gap is between the smaller schools and the larger schools – in those cases where there is a gap at all.

“For us, it’s experience against some of the top teams in the league,” Ephrata head coach Mickey Molchany said. “Going against Manheim Township, who, in my mind, they’re the top team in both boys and girls, so (on Thursday) we got to see how we stack up against a top team.”

Similar sentiments were echoed by Elizabethtown head coach Chad Houck.

“Swimming against Section One teams is important to us. We got to swim against Manheim Township, Warwick and McCaskey so far. We want to see if we were competitive on that level.”

But there is more to the early meets of the season than seeing how a team matches up with someone else’s squad. It is a safe time to figure out exactly which combination of events works for each swimmer.

“We want to develop a lineup where you’re not stacking events on top of each other,” Houck said.

That’s another part of the strategy to coaching early season meets, and dual meets throughout the winter. Someone could be good at multiple events, but if they are too close to each other in a dual meet schedule, there aren’t three heats per event like at the District Three Meet to give that swimmer a breather in between.

“We can see what they’re going to excel in,” Manheim Central head coach Heather Fittery said. “But if relays and individual events are too close, that can be an issue.”

Whatever one’s approach, all the December strategies ultimately become first steps toward the final goals of February and March.

“From the start of the year, we are looking to the league meet,” Hempfield head coach Casey Lear said. “One change in the lineup makes everything different, so we’ve got to figure out who’s going to fall where when we line up.”

Food drive

On Thursday, two of the top local swim programs met as Ephrata hosted Manheim Township. The Blue Streak boys beat the Mounts 93-77, and the two schools tied in girls 85-85.

However, Ephrata did claim victory in a friendly — and charitable — competition.

The meet was the site of the Swim Against Hunger food drive, in which volunteers counted which school donated more canned goods for Ephrata Area Social Services.

It was announced at the meet that Ephrata had brought in 222 items to Manheim Township’s 183.