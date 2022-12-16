Every race matters. Each swimmer in each lane matters. Not just the winners of each event, but whoever is touching the wall second and third matters.

There are multiple ways for these cliches to be proven and Thursday afternoon’s nonleague swim meet between Manheim Township and Ephrata at Ephrata Rec Center illustrated them in different ways.

First, the Mountaineer girls tied the Blue Streaks 8585, showing how any slight difference in any race would have changed that result.

Second, the Manheim Township boys defeated Ephrata 93-77 by accumulating several second- and third-place finishes. The Mounts won seven of the 11 events, but the Blue Streaks had seven second-place finishes and 10 third-place finishes to add to their team score.

“Ryan Marietta really stepped up the best,” Manheim Township head coach Dan Graybill said.

Marietta was the only swimmer to win two individual events in the boys meet, taking the 200-yard freestyle in 1:46.58 and the 100 butterfly in 52.89. He also swam the anchor leg in the winning 400 freestyle, following up teammates Cole Stevens, Davin Urban and Adam Pasewicz. The combined for a 3:23.39.

Jeremiah Gocotano had the only other win for the Blue Streaks, posting a 1:01.66 in the 100 breaststroke.

Ephrata had five solo winners: Chad Jones with a 2:00.52 in the 200 IM, Joey Myer with a 22.76 in the 50 freestyle, Peter Suhrbier with a 50.16 in the 100 freestyle, Jack Martin with a 5:05.75 in the 500 freestyle and Ethan Lloyd with a 54.84 in the 100 backstroke.

Jones, Myer, Lloyd and Suhrbier teamed up for a winning 1:39.99 in the 200 medley relay, and Myer, Martin, Caleb Zimmerman and Jones combined for a victorious 1:34.02 in the 200 freestyle relay. The 200 freestyle relay won by just .37 seconds.

In the tied girls meet, Ephrata had three double-winners.

Ava Knopsnyder took the 100 butterfly in 58.88 and the 200 IM in 2:09.84.

Alli Ludwig claimed the 100 freestyle with a 55.88 and the 50 freestyle with a 25.44.

In the distance events, Kauri Parsons took the 200 freestyle with a 2:04.39 and the 500 freestyle with a 5:36.21.

Especially in light of the tie, Ephrata head coach Mickey Molchany highlighted some of his runner-ups.

“Megan Martin, her second place in the 200 (freestyle) was really clutch,” Molchany said. Martin was also third in the 500 freestyle. “Bria Burkholder had the best meet she’s had post-surgery.” Burkholder was second in the 100 backstroke.

Martin and Burkholder also teamed up with Parsons and Knopsnyder to win the 400 freestyle relay in 3:46.48. A strong anchor leg by Knopsnyder turned a tight race into a one-length win and ultimately resulted in the deadlocked score.

Ludwig, Parsons, Martin and Knopsnyder had a 1:43.87 in the 200 freestyle relay.

The Blue Streaks salvaged a tie when they won the last two solo events. Emerson Mandrell took the 100 backstroke in 1:03.16. Cami Schwartz won the 100 breaststroke with a 1:06.94.

Manheim Township also won the 200 medley relay at the beginning of the meet. Mandrell, Emilie Mosner, Schwartz and Anna Sassaman posted a 1:53.77.