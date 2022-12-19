Roughly one month into the 2022-23 scholastic swimming season, some area athletes are doing their part to announce that they are again contenders.

Hempfield’s Jack Root and Micah Wigglesworth are among them.

Root and Wigglesworth each won two events with two season-best times as the Black Knights swept Lancaster Catholic in nonleague swimming on Monday night at Franklin & Marshall College.

Hempfield won the boys meet 134-24 and took the girls meet 119-34, though the team results were never really what the contest was about to either side.

Root took the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.16 seconds, and the 100 freestyle with a 50.80.

Wigglesworth took the same contests for the girls, posting 26.25 and 57.87, respectively.

“They’re two of our top sprinters,” Hempfield head coach Casey Lear said of the two sophomores. “They’ve been on the track of improvement since their freshman years. They’ve been working really hard dropping times and been focused on the team early this season.”

Hempfield won all the boys events.

Andrew Gates won two events for the Black Knights, finishing with a 1:56.42 in the 200 freestyle and a 1:01.21 in the 100 backstroke.

Boys individual winners for Hempfield also included Ardan McHugh with a 2:13.19 in the 200 IM, Jonathan Tsang with a 1:00.27 in the 100 butterfly and Kiran George with a 1:03.93 in the 100 breaststroke.

Hempfield’s winning times in the relays were 1:45.22 in the 200 medley relay (Tsang, Toby Marco, George, Ryan Taylor), 1:35.00 in the 200 freestyle relay (Ivan Vitko, Jase Colino, Marco, Root) and 3:44.69 in the 400 freestyle relay (Alex Burdyn, Colin Trowbridge, Colino, Will Russell).

Like the boys, Hempfield had several girls contribute to its victory.

“Today is another day where we had kids all over the place,” Lear said.

There were five girls winners for Hempfield, other than Wigglesworth. Kendall Stringe had a season-best 2:07.16 in the 200 freestyle, Emily Taylor posted a 2:24.65 in the 200 IM, Anna Koger had a 1:04.79 in the 100 butterfly and Autumn Winand posted a 7:13 in the 500 freestyle and Maya Trowbridge turned in a 1:20.77 in the 100 breaststroke.

The high point of the meet for Lancaster Catholic was Addison Elliott’s 1:00.59 in the 100 backstroke, a winning time and season-best as she inched closer to the school record.

“Her goal today was to break the school record and came very close in the 100 backstroke,” said Lancaster Catholic head coach Matt DePietro, whose daughter holds that mark. “I expect her to medal at the state championships this year.”

Relay winners for Hempfield included the 200 medley relay (Lillian Farmer, Anna Koger, Maya Trowbridge, Ava Mayer) with a 2:04.25, the 200 freestyle relay (Emily Taylor, Stringe, Trowbridge, Koger) with a 1:51.25 and the 400 freestyle relay (Reese Geiger, Mia Roettger, Farmer, Avery Zodel) with a 4:20.29.

Though not a part of the team meet, Donegal’s Kayla Wilkinson was also stepping up as a contender. Swimming on the outside lanes, she had the best times in the 200 and 500 freestyles with 2:06.93 and 5:46.29, respectively.

Another non-team scorer, Pequea Valley’s Ethan Wanner, had the best time of the night in the 200 IM with a 2:10.96.