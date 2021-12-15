Lear, a 2016 Hempfield grad, who was an assistant for the Knights last season, knew the reigning Section Two-champion Mountaineers would present quite a challenge to win races against.

“Today’s goal was (place) 2-3-4 and outscore,” he said. “They’ve got some big swimmers over there. They are a talented team; we had the depth to win. That was my strategy going in. I knew we could do it that way. I knew that was the only way we could do it.”

To say the plan worked would be an understatement. Despite Ephrata winning a combined 13-of-22 races, Hempfield scored plenty of points along the way to sweep, 98-72 in boys and 107-63 in girls.

The Knights opened a lead three events in, even though they didn’t win a boys race until after the break when freshman Ryan Taylor (58:00) and sophomore Toby Marco took first and second in the 100-yard butterfly,.

“I am super proud,” said Lear. “My No. 1 goal this year was to come in and change our team dynamic. We saw some excitement and we saw excellent swims from kids that would dig deep. It was everything I could ask for.”

Mountaineers coach Mickey Molchany was impressed with what Hempfield brought to the Ephrata Rec Center water.

“Their depth was insane,” he said. “I think on the boys side, during the first half of the meet, we won every single event and we were losing. That is something we have talked about. We have got to get the depth points and they are so strong on the depth.”