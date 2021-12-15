Making his head coaching debut, Hempfield’s Casey Lear had a plan when the Black Knights opened their swimming season at Ephrata on Tuesday.
Lear, a 2016 Hempfield grad, who was an assistant for the Knights last season, knew the reigning Section Two-champion Mountaineers would present quite a challenge to win races against.
“Today’s goal was (place) 2-3-4 and outscore,” he said. “They’ve got some big swimmers over there. They are a talented team; we had the depth to win. That was my strategy going in. I knew we could do it that way. I knew that was the only way we could do it.”
To say the plan worked would be an understatement. Despite Ephrata winning a combined 13-of-22 races, Hempfield scored plenty of points along the way to sweep, 98-72 in boys and 107-63 in girls.
The Knights opened a lead three events in, even though they didn’t win a boys race until after the break when freshman Ryan Taylor (58:00) and sophomore Toby Marco took first and second in the 100-yard butterfly,.
“I am super proud,” said Lear. “My No. 1 goal this year was to come in and change our team dynamic. We saw some excitement and we saw excellent swims from kids that would dig deep. It was everything I could ask for.”
Mountaineers coach Mickey Molchany was impressed with what Hempfield brought to the Ephrata Rec Center water.
“Their depth was insane,” he said. “I think on the boys side, during the first half of the meet, we won every single event and we were losing. That is something we have talked about. We have got to get the depth points and they are so strong on the depth.”
With a 44-34 lead after the butterfly — the only individual race won by the Hempfield boys — the Knights were solid across the lanes, plus won the final two relays.
Ephrata took the honors in the first three girls races, only to see the Knights earn more points by placing second, third and fourth.
Behind Anna Koger (26.58) and Micah Wigglesworth, Hempfield earned first and second in the 50 freestyle, then opened a commanding 58-36 lead after Wigglesworth (58.51), Koger and Cassandra Christoffel swept the top three spots in the 100 free.
“I hit them with some hard practices. We’ve been working on technical stuff,” Lear said. “I am not the all-star, they clearly are.”
A pair of freshmen had outstanding debuts for the Mountaineers as Ava Knopsider won both the girls 200 individual medley (2:10.72) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.86), plus was on the winning medley and 200 free relays.
Freshman Joey Myer won the boys IM (2:08.15) and 100 backstroke (58.41).
Chad Jones (200 free, 1:53.39; 100 breaststroke, 1:03.54) and Ethan Lloyd (100 free, 50.6; 500 free, 5:08.39) also pulled in a pair of individual victories for the Mounts.
“They did really well. We knew they were going to be coming up through and we were expecting big things from them,” Molchany said of his rookies.