Dual meets are all well and good, but the Lancaster- Lebanon League meet is where swimming starts to become its most intense.

This year’s L-L championships will be today and Saturday at Wilson High School. Today’s events include the 200-yard medley relay, 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle, starting at 6 p.m.

Saturday, the swimming starts at 5 p.m., with the 100 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke and 400 freestyle.

Girls events are held before the boys.

Boys

Leading off the rundown of top contenders is the Ephrata boys, who enter the league meet with three top seeds, and in two cases, the top two spots.

In the 200 IM, Chad Jones is the top seed with a 2:00.52 and Joey Myers is second with a 2:03.55. In the 500 freestyle, Ethan Lloyd is No. 1 and the defending L-L champ with a 4:53.63, while Jack Martin is No. 2 with a 5:01.20.

The Mounts also have the top-seeded 200 free relay with a 1:39.99 from Jones, Myers, Lloyd and Peter Suhrbier.

Lebanon is the only other boys team with three top seeds, though as a squad that did not have enough swimmers to compete in the dual meet campaign, the Cedars won’t be able to accumulate the points to contend for a team title. Still, having Carolos Hildalgo (22.12 and defending L-L champ in the 50 free, 46.24 in the 100 free) and Will Parker (56.89 in the 100 breaststroke) is a solid top line for any program.

Manheim Township, the defending team champion, has two top seeds. Ryan Maietta has a 1:45.63 in the 200 free, and combined with Adam Pasewicz, Davin Urban and Cole Stevens for a 3:23.04 in the 400 free relay.

Other top seeds include Warwick’s Brenden Stuhltrager with a 51.32 in the 100 butterfly, Elizabethtown’s Jake Ketchum with a 53.99 in the 100 backstroke, and Hempfield’s quartet of Jack Root, Jase Colino, Ryan Taylor and Roby Marco with a 1:31.70 in the 200 free relay.

Girls

Ephrata has the top seed in almost half of the events, making the Mounts a top contender to take Warwick’s team title.

Individuals holding top seeds for Ephrata are Ava Knopsnyder, who has a 1:54.54 in the 200 freestyle and a 5:06.30 in the 500 free, and Allie Ludwig, who has a 25.33 in the 50 free. Knopsnyder is also the defending champion in both distance races.

The Mounts are No. 1 in two relays: the 200 free (Knopsnyder, Megan Martin, Kauri Parsons and Ludwig, 1:42.58) and the 400 free (Ludwig, Parsons, Bria Burkholder and Knopsnyder, 3:46.48).

Defending champion Warwick has no top seeds. Tenra Adams is seeded No. 2 in two events behind Ephrata swimmers, with a 2:01.44 in the 200 freestyle and a 25.48 in the 50 free. The Warriors also have the No. 2 200 medley team with Adelaide Pusey, Carolyn Eisenbach, Melanie Hahn and Adams posting a 1:57.23.

Manheim Township has two top seeds, including the top team in the 200 medley relay: Emerson Mandrell, Emilie Mosner, Cami Schwartz and Anna Sassamn 1:53.40. Mosner is also No. 1 with a 1:06.93 in the 100 breaststroke, just .01 ahead of Schwartz.

Solanco’s Addie Scott is the defending champion and the No. 1 seed in the 100 free with a 55.39 and in the 100 backstroke with a 59.03. She is the only swimmer with a sub-1:00.00 in the later event.

Other top seeds include Ashley Mellinger of Manheim Central with a 58.27 in the 100 butterfly and Mia Parry of Garden Spot with a 2:08.62 in the 200 IM.