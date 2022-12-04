There could be a wide-open race forming in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two girls’ swimming. Defending champion Ephrata still has some of their top swimmers but their overall numbers are down, and both Elizabethtown and Lampeter-Strasburg look like potential contenders.

Cocalico

Head coach: Wendy Enck

2021-2022 Record: 4-5

Top Returnees: Rylee Nedimyer (sr, 100 breaststroke, 200 IM), Isabelle Griest (so, 100 freestyle), Addison Musser (so, 100 backstroke, 200 freestlye), Elle Fisher (so, 200 IM).

Home meet site: Ephrata Rec Center

Outlook: Enck, in her fifth year as the Eagles’ head coach, is looking to have the most L-L and District 3 qualifiers from the girls team in her tenure. Nedimyer was in last year’s District 3 meet in the 100 breaststroke.

Conestoga Valley

Head coach: Barb Raasch

2021-2022 Record: 2-8

Top Returnees: Hollyn Helsel (sr, 50 freestyle), Cheyenne Plank (so, 200 IM).

Home meet site: None, all meets are road meets

Outlook: The Buckskins are shorthanded in terms of competing in dual meets with seven girls hitting the pool this winter. Raasch, in her sixth season at Conestoga Valley, will be trying to get everyone in all eight individual events throughout the season.

Elizabethtown

Head coach: Chad Houck

2021-2022 Record: 8-2

Top Returnees: Morgan Conway (jr, 100 breaststroke, 200 IM, 50 freestyle), Genna McDonald (sr, 100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly, 50 freestyle), Ali Fink (so, 100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly).

Home meet site: Elizabethtown College

Outlook: Though somewhat hit by graduation, the Bears still have enough pieces to make a run at the L-L Section Two title. Houck also hopes to have a handful of District 3 qualifiers.

Ephrata

Head coach: Michael Molchany

2021-2022 Record: 9-1

Top Returnees: Madison Kimmel (sr, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle), Kauri Parsons (jr, 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 IM), Bria Burkholder (so, 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke), Ava Knopsnyder (so, 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly), Megan Martin (so, 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle).

Home meet site: Ephrata Rec Center

Outlook: The Mounts are the defending L-L Section Two champs, but their numbers are down this winter. Ephrata could still contend if Knopsnyder (state qualifier in the 200 and 500 freestyles) continues her success, along with Parsons (District 3 qualifier in the 200 and 500 freestyles) and Burkholder (District 3 qualifier in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke).

Lampeter-Strasburg

Head coach: Kylie Hearn

2021-2022 Record: 6-3

Top Returnees: Kylie Gerhardt (jr, 200 IM, 100 backstroke), Zara Paisley (jr, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Ashley Prouse (sr, 100 butterfly), Krista Lambert (sr, 50 freestyle), Kara Scranton (sr, 100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke).

Home meet site: Lampeter YMCA

Outlook: Hearn’s Pioneer squad is used to being in the L-L Section Two mix, having lost just three section dual meets the last three years. Paisley is back after qualifying for the PIAA Meet in the 50 freestyle, and all of her 200 freestyle teammates are back as well (Lambert, Scranton, Prouse) after March’s trip to Bucknell.

Lancaster Catholic

Head coach: Matt DePietro

2021-2022 Record: 0-6

Top Returnees: Addison Elliott (so, 100 backstroke).

Home meet site: Franklin & Marshall

Outlook: Elliott was a District 3 qualifier in the 100 backstroke, and DePietro said he expects that she will set the school record in that event before the season is over.

Manheim Central

Head coach: Heather Fittery

2021-2022 Record: 1-8

Top Returnees: Chloe Enck (sr, 50 freestyle, 100 backstroke), Gabrielle Fittery (jr, 500 freestyle).

Home meet site: Lititz Rec Center

Outlook: All of the Barons’ District 3 qualifiers graduated, so Fittery’s squad will have to build up some new experience this winter.