Ephrata took the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two boys’ swimming title last year and finished third in the league. The Mounts have several swimmers back from that team so knocking them out of the top spot will be a challenge. Nevertheless, there are individuals and relay teams capable of post-season medals throughout the section.

Cocalico

Head coach: Wendy Enck

2021-2022 Record: 6-3

Top Returnees: Evan Zeni (so, 200 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Andrew Seprinski (so, 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Logan Sensenig (so, 100 butterfly, 100 freestyle).

Home meet site: Ephrata Rec Center

Outlook: In addition to their individual events listed above, Zeni, Seprinski and Sensenig were all part of state-qualifying relay teams in the 200 and 400 freestyle. Enck hopes they can help the Eagles make a impact in team scoring throughout the season as other boys look to qualify for postseason meets.

Conestoga Valley

Head coach: Barb Raasch

2021-2022 Record: 5-5

Top Returnees: Daniel Ivanchikov (sr, 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 butterfly), Connor Ludwig (sr, 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 butterfly), Aidan Campbell (jr, 100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 200 IM).

Home meet site: None, all meets are road meets

Outlook: Raasch has a total of 10 boys on the Buckskins’ roster, so she said that they will be looking at individual improvement and best times as their gauge for success. Ivanchikov was a District 3 qualifier in the 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle.

Elizabethtown

Head coach: Chad Houck

2021-2022 Record: 8-2

Top Returnees: Everett Rachael (so, 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 100 backstroke), Carter Ketchum (jr, 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle).

Home meet site: Elizabethtown College

Outlook: The Bears lost only one L-L Section Two dual meet last year, but several of their swimmers graduated. Houck said this would most likely hurt Elizabethtown in the sprints and relays but believes the Bears will still be strong in the distance events.

Ephrata

Head coach: Michael Molchany

2021-2022 Record: 9-1

Top Returnees: Troy Chedraoui (sr, 500 freestyle, 200 IM), Chad Jones (sr, 200 IM, 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke), Ethan Lloyd (jr, 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 200 IM), Joey Myer (so, 100 freestyle, 200 IM, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke).

Home meet site: Ephrata Rec Center

Outlook: The Mounts took the L-L Section Two title last year and are set to front run for another first-place finish. Jones and Lloyd were District 3 qualifiers in two events each last year, Jones in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke, Lloyd in the 200 and 500 freestyles.

Lampeter-Strasburg

Head coach: Kylie Hearn

2021-2022 Record: 4-5

Top Returnees: Matthew Rota (so, 100 backstroke), Christian Rota (jr, 50 freestyle), Ryan Smecker (sr, 200 freestyle, 100 backstroke), Kyle Spaulding (sr, 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle).

Home meet site: Lampeter YMCA

Outlook: The Pioneers have several experienced swimmers back. All four swimmers listed above qualified for the District 3 Meet in at least one event last year, including Smecker, who medaled in the 100 backstroke.

Lancaster Catholic

Head coach: Matt DePietro

2021-2022 Record: 0-6

Top Returnees: None provided.

Home meet site: Franklin & Marshall

Outlook: DePietro is not sure what to expect in his third season leading the Crusaders with a team heavy on freshmen and transfers.

Manheim Central

Head coach: Heather Fittery

2021-2022 Record: 1-8

Top Returnees: Bryce Garber (jr, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Anderson Pilsner (so, 100 backstroke, 200 IM), Ryan Moreno (so, 50 freestyle, 100 backstroke).

Home meet site: Lititz Rec Center

Outlook: Pilsner was a District 3 qualifier in the 100 backstroke. This is Fittery’s 12th season coaching the Barons.