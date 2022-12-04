Warwick edged Manheim Township for both the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 1 and overall girls' swimming league titles last year. Both teams graduated several point scorers, so it’s anyone’s guess who comes out on top this time, and how much the other teams might close the gap.

Cedar Crest

Head coach: Dawn Smith

2021-2022 Record: not provided

Top Returnees (via L-L website): Grace Rosenberg (so, 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke, Grace Tadajweski (sr, 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly), Ashland McDonald (jr, 200 IM), Heidi Fox (so, 100 breaststroke).

Home meet site: Cedar Crest High School

Outlook: Season preview information was not provided.

Hempfield

Head coach: Kate Rohrbaugh

2021-2022 Record: not provided

Top Returnees (via L-L website): Lillian Farmer (sr, 200 freestyle, 100 backstroke), Anna Koger (sr, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Emily Taylor (sr, 200 IM, 100 breaststroke), Carol Fabian (sr, 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Ella Wolfe (jr, 200 IM), Micah Wiglesworth (jr, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Lucy Bishop (so, 100 butterfly, 500 freestyle), Caroline Schweigert (sr, 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke).

Home meet site: Hempfield Rec Center

Outlook: Season preview information was not provided.

Manheim Township

Head coach: Dan Graybill

2021-2022 Record: 7-1

Top Returnees: Anna Burrowes (jr, 500 freestyle), Taylor Leaman (sr, diving), Emerson Mandrell (so, 100 backstroke), Emillie Mosner (jr, 100 breaststroke, 200 IM), Anna Sassaman (jr, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle).

Home meet site: Manheim Township High School

Outlook: Expectations are high with Blue Streak swimming, so coming a one-loss season sounds like a down year. But Graybill’s squad also graduated a large senior class, so while Manheim Township will often win, it may not be the year to jump back on top of the L-L Section One standings.

McCaskey

Head coach: Suzie Holubek

2021-2022 Record: not provided

Top Returnees: Amelia Woodard (jr, 100 freestyle), Keira Alhadeff (so, 100 butterfly, 200 IM, 100 freestyle), Emma Haiges (sr, 100 breaststroke, 100 freestyle)

Home meet site: Franklin & Marshall

Outlook: Though not likely to impact the team standings, the Red Tornado have some swimmers with experience in several events, spread out through the different classes. They may make some noise in individual events.

Penn Manor

Head coach: Eric Urban

2021-2022 Record: 1-9

Top Returnees: Grace Bresch (sr, 50 freestlye, 100 freestlye), Kari Anderson (jr, 200 IM, 100 breaststroke), Catherine Repkoe (jr, 100 freestyle).

Home meet site: Millersville University

Outlook: Looking to improve their showing in dual meets, the Comets have a larger roster than a year ago and several multi-event swimmers. The trend should be way up from last year’s one-win season.

Warwick

Head coach: Mark Daum

2021-2022 Record: 8-0

Top Returnees: Melanie Hahn (sr, 200 IM, 100 freestyle), Tenra Adams (jr, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Adelaide Pusey (so, 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke), Carolyn Eisenbach (so, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke), Linnea Miller (so, 200 freestyle, 100 freestyle).

Home meet site: Lititz Rec Center

Outlook: The defending L-L Section One and League Meet champion certainly has winning experience coming back. However, Daum is concerned with the relative smallness of this year’s roster after last year’s class graduated. For example, only four of the 12 spots on Warwick’s three league champion relay teams were held by returning swimmers.

Schools without full teams:

Donegal/Columbia

Donegal may not be able to compete in dual meets but the Indians are worth keeping an eye on. They have two returning state qualifiers. Senior Sierra Houck went to Bucknell for the 50 and 100 freestyles. Fellow upperclassman Kylie Wilkinson was in the Class 2A 500 freestyle.

Columbia has one girls’ swimmer this year, Emily Gambler, who will also be coached by Donegal’s Isaac Greene.

Garden Spot

Senior Kayla Parry is back for Garden Spot, another school that only competes as individuals, not as a team. Parry was the first Garden Spot PIAA qualifier in 10 years last winter, finishing 12th in the state in the Class 3A 200 IM and 13th in the 100 butterfly. She won both those events at the L-L meet with a 2:07.04 and 57.44, respectively. Darin Parry is the Spartans’ head coach.

Solanco

Though the Golden Mares do not have a team either, Addie Scott returns as the L-L champ in the 100 backstroke and the 100 freestyle. At the District 3 Class 3A meet she was sixth in both events.