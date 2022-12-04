Manheim Township is usually the team everyone is chasing in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One boys’ swimming, and that trend is likely to continue into 2023.

Cedar Crest

Head coach: Dawn Smith

2021-2022 Record: not provided

Top Returnees (via L-L website): Aiden Meade (sr, 100 backstroke), Braden Hain (sr, 200 IM, 100 backstroke), Dayton DiBiaso (jr, 100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke), Parker Shuman (so, 200 freestyle), Elias Perez (sr, 50 freestyle), Yehai Mohammed (sr, 100 butterfly, 100 freestyle), Jackson Bost (so, 500 freestyle).

Home meet site: Cedar Crest High School

Outlook: Season preview information not provided

Hempfield

Head coach: Kate Rohrbach

2021-2022 Record: not provided

Top Returnees (via L-L website): Jonathan Tsang (sr), Toby Marco (jr, 100 butterfly), Kiran George (jr, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke), Ardan McHugh (sr, 200 freestyle), Will Russel (sr, 200 IM, 100 butterfly), Jase Colino (sr, 200 IM, 100 backstroke), Jack Root (jr, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Ryan Taylor (so, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Ivan Vitko (so, 500 freestyle, 100 breaststroke), Luke Roettger (sr, 100 backstroke).

Home meet site: Hempfield Rec Center

Outlook: Season preview information not provided

Manheim Township

Head coach: Dan Graybill

2021-2022 Record: 8-0

Top Returnees: Bram Burge (so, 100 backstroke), Jeremiah Gocotano (jr, 100 breaststroke), Marshall Hemmerich (100 butterfly), Ryan Maietta (sr, 200 freestyle, 100 butterfly), Adam Pasewicz (sr, 200 freestyle), Brayden Pyott (so, 200 IM, 100 breaststroke), Cole Stevens (so, 200 freestyle, 100 backstroke), Davin Urban (sr, 100 freestyle)

Home meet site: Manheim Township High School

Outlook: The Blue Streaks were the L-L Section One and League Meet champs last year, and there’s no reason to doubt that they will be front running again with so many returning, experienced swimmers. It will be interesting to see if they can catch up to District 3 Class 3A powers Hershey and Wilson in the postseason.

McCaskey

Head coach: Suzie Holubek

2021-2022 Record: not provided

Top Returnees: Trevor Morgan (jr, 100 freestyle), Luke Speitel (jr, 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke)

Home meet site: Franklin & Marshall

Outlook: The Red Tornado are looking to see their returning swimmers drop their times from a year ago too make an impact as individuals in postseason meets.

Penn Manor

Head coach: Eric Urban

2021-2022 Record: 1-9

Top Returnees: Spencer Barry (jr, 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke), Brayden Clow (sr, 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke).

Home meet site: Millersville University

Outlook: Urban referred to last season as a rebuilding year. With most of the Comets’ swimmers back, he hopes to see improvement in both times and results.

Warwick

Head coach: Mark Daum

2021-2022 Record: 5-3

Top Returnees: Brenden Stuhltrager (sr, 100 butterfly, 100 freestyle), Aaron Ruth (jr, 200 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Dylan Hershey (jr, 100 butterfly, 500 freestyle), John Moll (so, 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle).

Home meet site: Lititz Rec Center

Outlook: Several good individuals are back for the Warriors, but a relatively small roster this year may hinder Warwick’s chances of pushing Manheim Township.

Schools without full teams:

Donegal/Columbia

Donegal had two state qualifiers last year but both graduated. However, the Indians do have a couple of freshmen that head coach Isaac Greene is hoping to develop. There are no boys for the Columbia program this season.

Garden Spot

Garden Spot is another school with swimmers who compete individually but not as a team. Peter Hasse and Zach Delgado made that scenario work as District 3 Class 2A qualifiers last year. Hasse, a senior, made it to Cumberland Valley in the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke. Delgado, a junior, made it in the 100 freestyle and the 100 butterfly. Darin Parry coaches the Spartans.

Lebanon

Carlos HIldalgo won the L-L in the 50 freestyle last year. Now a senior, Hildalgo also collected a District 3 Class 3A meet and an eighth place finish in the PIAAs.