Different swimmers enter each season with different goals.

Personal bests. Post-season medals. A team championship.

Among the goals many of the swimmers in the Lancaster-Lebanon League is to win the league title in at least one event. Returning to the pool in December as the defending L-L champion is no guarantee of doing it again, but it doesn’t hurt, either.

Returning boys’ L-L champions

For those looking to grab their first L-L title, the boys have a more wide-open field than the girls. Only two swimmers are back on the boys’ side with individual gold medals from last year’s meet.

Ethan Lloyd of Ephrata won the 500-yard freestyle last year with a 4:47.05. He is back for the Mounts as a junior.

The other champion who is still hitting the pool on the high school level is Lebanon’s Carlos Hildalgo. Now a senior, Hildalgo did not let the detail of Lebanon not having a full team hold him back from a 21.38 in the 50 free for a gold medal.

Manheim Township does not have any returning individual champions, but the Blue Streaks do have four boys’ swimmers who participated in two L-L championship relays each: Senior David Urban (200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay), senior Ryan Maietta (200 and 400 freestyle relays), senior Coleman Stevens (200 and 400 freestyle relays) and junior Jeremiah Gocotano (200 medley realy, 400 freestyle relay.

Manheim Township’s championship times were 1:37.82 in the 200 medley relay, 1:28.44 in the 200 freestyle relay, and 3:18.46 in the 400 freestyle relay.

Returning girls’ L-L champions

On the girls’ side, almost every event has its defending champion back. That doesn’t mean someone else might not drop times to catch these winners, or that an incoming freshman might not burst onto the scene, but a little winning experience never hurt, either.

Ava Knopsnyder of Ephrata is one of three returning L-L champs in two individual events. She took the 200 freestyle in 1:53.15 and the 500 freestyle in 5:03.60, making her someone to watch out for in just her sophomore season now.

Kayla Parry is a senior for Garden Spot with a couple of league gold medals. She won the 200 IM in 2:07.04 and the 100 butterfly in 57.44 in February.

Another upperclassman, Addie Scott of Solanco, is also defending two titles. She took the 100 backstroke with a 58.05, and the 100 freestyle in an L-L record time of 52.98.

Junior Zara Paisley of Lampeter-Strasburg won the 50 freestyle in 25.01.

Like the Manheim Township boys, the Warwick girls are a defending league champion as a team without any individual returning champs. However, there are two relay champs back for the Warriors. Junior Tenra Adams helped the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay, while senior Melanie Hahn assisted in wins for the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay.

Warwick’s winning times were 1:50.37 in the 200 medley relay, 1:40.13 in the 200 freestyle relay, and 3:38.95 in the 400 freestyle relay.