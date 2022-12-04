Swimming can be an exhausting venture for athletes in good health.

Swimming five times a week — sometimes in competitions, sometimes in practice for those competitions — can wipe out performers’ endurance.

Last February, Bria Burkholder of Ephrata finished fifth in the Lancaster-Lebanon League in the 100-yard butterfly with a 1:01.72 and eighth in the 100 backstroke with a 1:02.88 while swimming that schedule.

And she did it with an injured right shoulder that only recently has healed after surgery.

Now it’s time to find out what the sophomore can do in a completely healthy season.

Burkholder’s story goes back to when she was 6 years old and afraid of water. But all she needed was an opportunity.

“My dad swam when he was in high school,” Burkholder said. “My parents started mentioning competitive teams. I thought it sounded interesting, and then something clicked.”

By the time she was 7 years old, Burkholder was swimming competitively. Now she swims for the Reading YMCA and Ephrata High School. But in the middle of swimming for both teams last December, she noticed a pain in her right shoulder.

“I had a club meet that weekend, and I had a bunch of events. Then I had trouble moving it.”

She did not know it yet, but Burkholder had thoracic outlet syndrome in her shoulder. It did not stop her from swimming, but there was little question that it affected her.

“I swam the entire rest of the high school season because I wanted to be there to help my team and be there when they needed me,” Burkholder said. “I just wanted to do as much as I could until I couldn’t do anymore.”

As much as she could turned out to be the league championship performance mentioned earlier and a solid showing at the District Three Class 3A meet. Burkholder set a personal best in the 100 backstroke with a 1:02.73 (20th place) and posted a 1:01.92 in the 100 butterfly (18th place).

But as the high school season drew to a close, it was clear that something needed to be done about her shoulder. Burkholder said that thoracic outlet syndrome is hard to diagnose, and at first she was trying physical therapy to overcome it.

She still tried to make the best of her time, even when she could not be in the pool.

“It was a lot to cope with when you can’t be at your best,” Burkholder said. “I spent some time coaching the little kids with the Ephrata Tidal Waves.”

But as time went on without much progress and as she received the correct diagnosis, it became time for surgery.

Burkholder went to the Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia for the procedure on Sept. 27.

“My main fear was, what if the surgery didn’t work? It still hurt some at first, but I was relieved that I didn’t have the symptoms after the surgery.”

Burkholder returned to the pool Oct. 17, and while she is not at 100% yet, she knows she is on her way to more competitive sophomore campaign.

“It feels absolutely fine,” Burkholder said. “Most people who go through that surgery are out for months. I’ve been kicking more than usual to take some pressure off the shoulder, but it is feeling much better.”

Burkholder said her goals for this year are to do the best she can until she doesn’t notice the shoulder anymore. Then, she wants to return to leagues and districts, with a possible appearance in states in either of her main events or with one of the Ephrata relay teams.

The early results imply that these goals are within her reach. In a club meet shortly after returning from surgery, Burkholder posted a new personal best time in the 50 freestyle with a 26.43.