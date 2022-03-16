When practice for the winter season started, Ephrata swimmer Ava Knopsnyder had no idea what would be happening four months later.

After all, she is only a freshman.

However, Knopsnyder is far from a typical frosh. She dazzled the Lancaster-Lebanon League all season before winning two gold medals at the league championships. She then earned a silver medal in the 500-yard freestyle and fourth-place hardware in the 200 free at the District Three Class 3A championships.

Now, Knopsnyder will enter her first PIAA Class 3A championship meet, today and Thursday at Bucknell University. She will compete in both the 200 and 500 free, seeded eighth and seventh respectively.

Ephrata coach Mickey Molchany is looking forward to what Knopsnyder can do on the biggest high school stage.

“I think Ava gained a lot of confidence after the district meet,” he said “I think if she approaches the state meet the same way she could have a really awesome meet. I would never count Ava out of anything.

“I’m confident she is going to race her heart out and give it everything she has in her, and at that end of the day that is all I can really ask for. If her best that day earns her a state medal, that would be the cherry on top.”

For her part, Knopsnyder didn’t expect to be in the position she is in heading into states.

“Honestly, in the beginning of the year I was having a little struggle,” she said. “I was getting sick a lot. The whole month it would bring me down so much. I had my big USA meet that week and then the Dover Invite, and it was just all messed up. Then leagues came and I knew I was ready. It was amazing.”

Another expected medalist at states from the L-L is reigning 3A district champion Logan Smith of Cedar Crest in the boys 100 breaststroke.

Smith, who will also swim the 200 individual medley, is seeded third in the breast entering states, in what will be the final high school event for the Kentuckybound senior. “I like to keep emotions down under. Although swimming is a physical sport, it’s also a mental sport,” he said. “It can be a very emotional sport. For me, pushing those feelings down under and pushing my body to the limit is the best way for me to get through that race.”

“He is ready to go,” said Dawn Smith, who is both Logan’s mom and the Falcons’ coach. “He experienced emotions (at districts) he wasn’t prepared for. That caught him off guard. The last week and a half, he went back to basics to refine, fine tune and put in the work.”

Speaking of final swims, it was thought that Cocalico’s Ryan Brubaker would have his finale in the water at districts before he heads to play football at the University of South Carolina.

However, Brubaker and his relay teammates Andrew Seprinski, Evan Zeni and Logan Sensenig surprised people, including Eagles coach Wendy Enck, by reaching states in two relays.

The foursome will swim both the 200 and 400 free relays in the 2A portion of the PIAA championships Friday and Saturday, which is quite the accomplishment for a senior and three freshmen.

“They went into the district meet with nothing to lose. Most truly thought it was their last meet and just went for it,” Enck said. “It did surprise me. The 400 relay more than the 200 relay.

“We had only swam the 400 relay a small handful of times throughout the year. It was one of those swims that just clicked. Everyone had best times. Ryan’s split was the fastest 100 he has ever swum. It was a race that gave you chills and was so fun to watch.”

Donegal’s Ethan Shonk put on a great show at districts, winning the boys 2A 100 backstroke. Shonk enters states as a No. 3 seed. He is also a seventh seed in the 200 free.

“It wasn’t a personal best but it’s pretty close to it,” Shonk said of his 51.56 district swim in backstroke. “I was hoping to go under 51, but at states I think with a lot of top guys there, I will go under 51 easily.”

Watch out for Lebanon junior Carlos Hidalgo, who if not for the record-setting performance of Spring Grove’s Daniel Gordon, would have likely won two district golds in Class 3A. While Hidalgo will compete against Gordon and others in the 50 and 100 freestyles, he has the makeup to do great things at states.

Of note, after winning the Section One girls title, Warwick has three relays that impressively qualified for states in Class 3A.