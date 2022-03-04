“The coach’s point of view is that you stay humble and show what you can do in the water,” Dawn Smith said. “That being said, Logan is the only one that can dictate what can happen in the water.

“Is he prepared? I would like to think we have prepared him. When it comes time to race, an athlete can turn it on and actually surprise himself.”

Logan Smith is also seeded No. 2 in the 200 individual medley.

As one standout gets ready for his final district meet, another is preparing for her first.

Ava Knopsnyder is one of several freshmen making their district debuts for Ephrata this weekend.

Heading into the league championships, Knopsnyder at one time posted the fastest girls’ times in each of the individual events during the regular season. After leagues, she still owns three of those marks.

She is seeded second and fourth in the 500 and 200 freestyles, respectively, at districts, along with being on a pair of relay teams.

“Ava is an incredibly hard worker. She practices to perfection,” Ephrata coach Mickey Molchany said. “She has had a great freshman season, but we know the best is yet to come.

“She has experience in big meets, so this is not a new setting to her. She loves racing and thrives on competition.”

Ephrata will have three other freshmen and three sophomores representing the school at districts. These swimmers include 10th-grader Ethan Lloyd, the fourth seed in the 3A boys 500 free.

“I really try to keep it low-key. It’s just another meet,” Molchany said. “As long as they are doing what they always do, stay within themselves, and remember to have fun, they are going to be successful.”

Led by the group that won the Section One girls title this year, Warwick coach Mark Daum and the Warriors will be ready to go up against District Three’s best.

“The Wilsons, Cumberland Valleys and Hersheys are perennial powers. They’ve been the upper echelon for 15-20 years or more,” he said. The kids are excited to match up and see what they can do. The kids are looking to fit in the top 32 in the state.”

Daum said it is great to see districts back to its standard two-day format, with a full field of competitors, following the reduced 2021 championships because of COVID.

“The kids are pumped up. You always say at this point, you are cautiously optimistic,” he said. “As we’ve learned the last two years, things can change any time.”

Still, it is nerve-wracking. “It’s never easy on the coaches. I don’t care what sport you are in,” Daum said. “You live and die with your kids if you are in it for the right reasons. You just want to see them achieve their goals.”

Top independent swimmers Districts also represent a great chance for independent swimmers to show their stuff.

Senior Ethan Shonk, a multiple-time L-L champ who enters his final district competition as the top seed in both the Class 2A boys 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke, leads several swimmers from Donegal, including teammate Kylie Wilkinson, who is a third seed in the 2A girls 200 free.

Watch for juniors Addie Smith of Solanco and Kayla Parry from Garden Spot this weekend. Both won two L-L individual titles three weeks ago.

Parry is seeded second in both the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly in 3A. She is one of three Spartans at districts, joining boys Peter Hasse and Zach Delgado, who are in 2A.

Scott will swim the 100 free and 100 backstroke as a top-six seed in both races.

“This is a great accomplishment for Garden Spot High School and these dedicated, disciplined, focused and hardworking swimmers,” Spartans coach Darin Parry said. “Unfortunately, because (we are a) nonswim school, it is easy to overlook the athletic accomplishment and true athletic ability, hard work, discipline, and commitment these athletes demonstrate on a daily basis.”

Carlos Hidalgo of Lebanon, the second seed in the 50 free and third in the 100 free in 3A, is another highly seeded independent swimmer.

Other top three seeds

Lampeter-Strasburg’s Zara Paisley is a No. 2 seed in the 2A girls 50 free and will swim the 100 free.

Manheim Township senior Henry Gingrich is seeded second in the 3A 100 butterfly, only 0.31 seconds off the top time. He is also in the 100 freestyle and on two Blue Streaks relays, including the third-seeded 200 medley.

Township teammate Gabby Stramara is a third seed in the girls 3A 100 fly and will swim the 100 free.