The Lancaster-Lebanon League enters Saturday's District Three swimming championships with more than 100 athletes competing at the two championship meets, including 70-plus at Cumberland Valley High School for Class 3A.

At the same time, the Class 2A swimmers will take to the pool at Central York, also starting with the girls' meet at 10:15 a.m.

It's a testament to how hard the swimmers worked this season, despite a lack of dual-meets and training delays prompted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the many league schools that will be well-represented is Lampeter-Strasburg, where in 2A the Pioneers have seven girls and four boys swimming in 19 of the 22 events.

Lampeter-Strasburg coach Kylie Turner said the district numbers are a reward for having a successful season while overcoming the obstacles.

"I think the kids realize that hard work does pay off. It's cliche and overused, but now they actually see it," she said.

Completing an entire league schedule in only three weeks, threw practice out of balance. Those training challenges continued in the postseason with districts taking place four weeks after the L-L championships.

Figuring out the right taper for swimmers wasn't easy. For example, Turner had her swimmers taper some for the league meet, then take on extra work before tapering again for this weekend.

Plus, those swimmers on the bubble to reach districts had to keep training without knowing they made it until the psyche sheets were released last week.

"We were first league to go, so we were telling kids (the L-L championship) was the last chance to qualify," said Turner. "You have to swim your heart out. You are training for something you don't even know if you are going to qualify."

Going only adds onto the Pioneers great season, as the girls finished 5-1 in Section Two and boys went 4-2.

Zara Paisley, Elizabeth Horner and Ellie Parido all qualified for districts in two events. The L-S girls also have all three relays participating. On the boys' side, Andrew Reidenbaugh will swim a pair of races, plus both the 200 and 400-yard freestyle relay teams are competing.

The Pioneers bought into their motto, "Together everyone achieves more.”

"It's been so much fun to watch it come together," Turner said. "This team definitely did that this season, coming together and enjoying their company. It was fun to be with a group that wanted to be together during such a crazy time."

Top three seeds

The L-L has several high seeds in Class 2A, including Donegal's Jordynn Park, who is seeded second in both the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke. Teammate Claire O'Neill is third in the 200 individual medley and will swim the 100 backstroke.

Donegal's Ethan Shonk is the No. 1 seed heading into two boys events, the 200 free and 100 backstroke. Teammate Grant Leibfried is third in the butterfly and will swim in the breaststroke.

Class 3A has many swimmers that are ranked in their respective top 10s heading into the weekend, led by Henry Gingrich of Manheim Township (100 butterfly), Warwick's Theo Lance (100 backstroke) and Logan Smith of Cedar Crest 100 breaststroke), all of whom are top seeds.

Smith is also seeded second in the 200 IM, as is Township's Connor Paladino in the 50 free. The Blue Streaks' 200 medley and 400 free relays are second and third seeds, respectively.

Ephrata's Thomas McGillan is the second seed in the 100 free and third in the 50 free and Warwick's Brendan Stuhltrager is third in the butterfly.

On the girls' side, Ella Root of Hempfield holds the No. 2 spot in the 100 breaststroke.

PIAA changes

Each district winner will automatically qualify for the PIAA championships, which moved from Bucknell University to Cumberland Valley.

Also, normally a four-day meet, states will only be two days, March 19-20, with the field cut nearly in half, only 16 total entries will qualify, making at-large berths much more difficult to earn this season, putting an even bigger importance on Saturday's district swims.

