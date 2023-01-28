There are short-term, medium-term and long-term goals for many swimmers.

Short-term goals often involve the meet that is coming up next on the schedule. Medium-term goals look toward the postseason meets, starting with the Lancaster-Lebanon League Championships, set for Feb. 10-11 at Wilson.

But for some swimmers, long-term goals are about continuing to compete in their sport through college. The following are some current L-L swimmers who have committed to a collegiate program, either verbally or via a letter of intent.

Ephrata’s Chad Jones has committed to Bloomsburg University. His top times this year are a 54.13 in the 100-yard backstroke, a 59.44 in the 100 breaststroke and a 1:58.44 in the 200 IM.

Another Division II commit is Conestoga Valley’s Connor Ludwig, who will be going to Shippensburg. His best times include a 23.23 in the 50 freestyle, a 51.09 in the 100 freestyle, a 1:54.11 in the 200 freestyle and a 5:22.84 in the 500 freestyle. He also has a 1:01.65 in the 100 backstroke, a 59.75 in the 100 butterfly and a 2:19.41 in the 200 IM.

Kayla Parry of Garden Spot will be swimming at Olivet Nazarene next year. Her best times include a 57.44 in the 100 butterfly, a 2:07.04 in the 200 IM, a 25.34 in the 50 freestyle and a 5:16.32 in the 500 freestyle.

Kylie Wilkinson of Donegal will next swim at Messiah, where her brother is already a member of the team (more on him below). Wilkinson’s best times in the distance events, which are her specialty, are a 2:00.73 in the 200 freestyle and a 5:31.11 in the 500 freestyle, both from last year’s District Three meet.

Like Wilkinson, Warwick’s Brenden Stuhltrager will be following in a sibling’s footsteps by going to Albright, where his sister Morgan already swims. Among his best times this year was a 2:04.18 in the 200 IM.

L-L products currently in college

Among local swimmers who have spent this winter in Division I programs are Penn State’s Jack Houck. Houck, a junior out of Donegal, has had a 20.59 in the 50 freestyle and a 46.47 in the 100 freestyle.

Manheim Township alum Charlie Gingrich has been a part of the best 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle and 200 medley relays for Duke this season. The senior also has a 49.49 in the 100 butterfly.

Henry Gingrich, a freshman from Manheim Township, has recorded a 21.31 in the 50 freestyle and a 1:43.78 in the 200 freestyle at Villanova.

The Bloomsburg women’s squad features three local swimmers. Maggie Shaffer, a sophomore from Hempfield, had a 1:15.45 in the 100 breaststroke during a win over Dickinson earlier this month. In the same meet, Anna Sugra, a senior from Penn Manor, won the 50 breaststroke in 32.87. Donegal’s Jenna Park is listed as a senior on the Bloomsburg roster, but no results are available for her.

A pair of L-L alumni swim for the Shippensburg women’s team. Junior Jordyn Kendig from Penn Manor has recorded a 1:00.39 in the 100 freestyle and a 2:08.20 in the 200 freestyle. Freshman Jenna Ober, from Warwick, has a 5:37.15 in the 500 freestyle and a 35.34 in the 50 breaststroke.

Alaina Rowe, a sophomore from Manheim Township, has posted a 12:25.44 in the 100 freestyle and a 20:48.70 in the 1650 free at Millersville.

Most local Division III schools have ended or are just about to end their regular seasons and are looking to their conference championships.

Sarah Marston has been making an impact all winter with Elizabethtown. The junior from Conestoga Valley has six of the best times for the Blue Jays: 25.06 in the 100 freestyle, 52.83 in the 100 freestyle, 1:56.05 in the 200 freestyle, 27.82 in the 50 butterfly, 58.99 in the 100 butterfly and 2:12.06 in the 200 IM.

Another local, Lexi Fink, has Elizabethtown’s best time in the 200 breaststroke with a 2:38.30. Fink, a junior who also went to Elizabethtown High School, has a 33.48 in the 50 breaststroke and a 1:12.25 in the 100 breaststroke. Molly Nagle, a junior from Lampeter-Strasburg, has a 1:13.93 in the 100 backstroke and a 2:43.82 in the 200 backstroke.

The Landmark Conference Championships are Feb. 17-19 at Boyds, Maryland.

At Messiah College, Aedan Wilkinson has competed in nearly all the sprints. The junior from Donegal has a 22.60 in the 50 freestyle, a 49.80 in the 100 freestyle, a 31.78 in the 50 breaststroke, a 1:07.81 in the 100 breaststroke, a 25.32 in the 50 butterfly, a 55.40 in the 100 butterfly, and a 2:12.50 in the 200 IM.

Sophomore Annie Russell represents Lancaster County for the Falcon women. The sophomore from Hempfield has a 33.37 in the 50 backstroke, a 1:08.92 in the 100 backstroke, a 2:27.07 in the 200 backstroke, a 35.29 in the 50 butterfly and a 1:17.14 in the 100 butterfly.

Morgan Stuhltrager, a junior from Warwick, swims at Albright. The Lions’ website does not list her times from this year, but she is in their top five all-time in the 100 butterfly with a 59.32.

Lebanon Valley has 14 L-L swimmers. Among the boys are Jake Beidler (senior, Northern Lebanon), Joe Beidler (sophomore, Northern Lebanon), Kyle Echterling (senior, Penn Manor), Jacob Marsh (sophomore, Cedar Crest), Syryth Mitchell (junior, Annville-Cleona) and Josh Varner (sophomore, Manheim Central). On the girls roster are Emily Beard (junior, Cedar Crest), Maria Brandt (freshman, Cedar Crest), Karis Briguglio (freshman, Warwick), Madison Hoerner (freshman, Northern Lebanon), Anna Kolacek (freshman, Northern Lebanon), Abby Nagle (junior, Lampeter-Strasburg), Alise Thorsen (senior, Manheim Township) and Celia Yost (senior, Lampeter-Strasburg).

The Middle Atlantic Conference meet is Feb. 9-12 at Graham Aquatic Center, York.