Eighty-five Lancaster-Lebanon League swimmers and relay teams are seeded eighth or better in their events at this weekend’s District Three swimming championships, putting them on the inside track to reach the medal stand.

At Cumberland Valley on Friday, the Class 2A meet will start at noon and the 3A meet will begin at 5 p.m. The Saturday start times are 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., respectively. In each case, all girls events will be held, then the boys events will begin.

3A boys

Carlos Hidalgo of Lebanon is the No. 1 seed in the 50-yard and 100 freestyles and is likely the top L-L contender to come away with at least one gold medal. His 20.67 in the 50 free set an L-L record and has him ahead of No. 2 seed Brady Robidas of Muhlenberg by .61 seconds – a significant amount in a race this quick. The District Three Class 3A boys 50 freestyle record is 20.17, so Hidalgo would need a drop from his L-L time to do any more record-writing.

Hidalgo’s entry time in the 100 free is 45.55. The No. 2 seed is Derek Estep of Chambersburg, who has a 46.18.

Another Cedar, Will Parker, is the top seed in the 100 breaststroke. His 56.89 has him ahead of No. 2 seed William Fanning of Exeter, who recorded a 58.17.

Lebanon doesn’t have a monopoly on top seeds, though. Warwick’s Brenden Stuhltrager is No. 1 in the 100 butterfly with a 50.07. Isaiah Eberly of Wilson is No. 2 with a 50.86.

In the 200 freestyle, Manheim Township’s Ryan Maietta is the No. 2 seed with a 1:44.10 and Estep is the favorite with his time of 1:41.21.

2A boys

The Mid-Penn squeezed the L-L out of the top positions here, with Bishop McDevitt taking four No. 1 seeds, Trinity three and Boiling Springs one.

There are a pair of No. 3 seeds among the local swimmers. One is the Cocalico 200 freestyle relay team, which comes in with a time of 1:32.85. Ahead of the Eagles are No. 1 Bishop McDevitt with a 1:27.37 and Trinity with a 1:30.47.

The other No. 3 seed is Ryan Smecker of Lampeter-Strasburg, who enters the meet with a 1:52.86 in the 200 freestyle. However, Smecker’s time is closer to the No. 8 seed than the No. 2 seed. Jackson Hollinger of Susquehannock is second with a 1:50.84 while Zachary Hancock of Bishop McDevitt is on top of the psych sheet with a 1:50.36.

3A girls

No one from the L-L is seeded No. 1 or No. 2 in this classification, though several swimmers are certainly in contention for gold.

Manheim Township’s Cami Schwartz is No. 3 in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:05.38. Her time is actually closer to the top seed than the No. 4 seed is to her. Sydney Stasz of Hershey is No. 1 with a 1:04.31 and Emma Dougherty of Wilson is between them with a 1:05.14.

Mia Parry of Garden Spot is the No. 3 seed in the 200 IM with a 2:07.77. She is seeded behind two Hershey swimmers: Stasz (No. 1, 2:06.41) and Madeline Serfass (2:07.19).

Ephrata’s Ava Knopsnyder is No. 3 in the 500 freestyle with a 5:03.13. Madeline Coombs of Carlisle is the top seed with a 4:57.38, while Megan Unruh of Exeter is No. 2 with a 5:01.74.

2A girls

Ashley Mellinger of Manheim Central is the top seed in two events. She tops the psych sheets in the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly with seed times of 2:09.04 and 57.94, respectively.

Her top competition in the 200 IM figures to be another freshman, Trinity’s Madelyn Blough, who is No. 2 with a 2:14.53. In the 100 butterfly, the closest seed time to Mellinger’s is 59.51 by Schuylkill Valley junior Annie Gao.

Addision Elliott of Lancaster Catholic is also the favorite in one event, sitting on top of the 100 backstroke seedings with a 58.16. The second seed is Gao, who recorded a 59.37.

