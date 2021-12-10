Every Lancaster-Lebanon League swim team is ready for a more normal season following the previous campaign of delays and changes because of COVID-19.

Yet no school is looking forward to the 2021-22 swim year more than Penn Manor, which is finally back home in the natatorium at Millersville University.

Last season, the Comets were unable to use the Millersville facility as it remained closed because of the pandemic, sending coach Eric Urban and the Penn Manor athletic staff scrambling to find places to practice.

Urban has seen a difference in early workouts as the Comets athletes are comfortable close to home.

“Already two weeks into the season, it is nice to see the swimmers starting to build endurance,” he said. “Our times are adjusted through the season but at least we have a place to call home for the season.

“Penn Manor typically likes Millersville’s pool and swimming half our meets at a familiar site will hopefully result in improvements.”

How tough was not having a pool to call home last season for the Comets?

“Last year we had our first week of practice on our track and field because we were searching for a pool,” said Urban. “When we found a pool, we swam until after 10 p.m.

“It was more of a mental workout than physically trying to keep them motivated. It was also challenging to condition so late at night while being mindful of academics. I didn’t want to burn them out.