Not that his team needed any additional inspiration, but Warwick swim coach Mark Daum left nothing to chance by asking senior Kendall Eby to watch the movie “Miracle” the night before the Warriors hosted Manheim Township.

Eby did as requested. She then gave an awesome speech to the team prior to Tuesday’s meet at the Lititz Rec Center.

The strategy worked to perfection as Warwick won every race but one, plus scored second place six times on the way to defeating the Blue Streaks 102-68.

“They weren’t born, but their parents remember it,” Daum said of the movie that told the story of the 1980 gold medal U.S. Olympic hockey team.

Daum even quoted part of U.S. coach Herb Brooks’ speech, saying: “I told her this is your time.”

“Everyone was so excited to be here tonight,” Eby said. “All the girls knew they had to perform because everyone wanted it. Everyone knew what they wanted and came here with the right mindset and positive attitude of ‘We can do this.’ ” With the win, the Warriors are the likely favorite to win the Section One girls crown, although they host a stellar Hempfield squad on Thursday.

After Warwick opened the meet with a win in the 200-yard medley relay, Eby won the next girls race, the 200 freestyle (2:01.10), and teammate Jenna Ober placed second.

One event later, Melanie Hahn was first in the 200 individual medley (2:14.08) with fellow Warrior Elizabeth Perot second, just .54 behind and suddenly the Warriors held a 30-16 lead.

“After we got the first events, we knew everyone was here and ready to race and we kind of went with the momentum,” said Eby.

Later, Eby took honors in the 500 free (5:24.42), with Ober finishing second. After the Warriors won the 200 free relay, Tenra Adams swam the 100 backstroke in 1:04.06. Freshman teammate Adelaide Pusey was second, helping Warwick open an 83-57 advantage.

Earlier, Adams won the 100 free (55.75) and Hahn took second.

“I am extremely proud of them. They brought their A-plus game, not just their A-game,” Daum said. “There is always the intimidation factor with Township and stuff like that.

“(Our girls) have a quiet confidence. You never know what is going to happen, but you sit back and enjoy the ride. As I told them, you will never forget this.”

Perot (100 breaststroke, 1:09.18) and Isabel Miller (100 butterfly, 1:01.66) were the other Warriors winners. Gabby Stramara (50 free, 25.89) picked up the lone first for the Township girls.

“They really swam a phenomenal meet,” Streaks coach Dan Graybill said of Warwick. “They looked so, so good and our girls swam well too, so I couldn’t be disappointed.”

Manheim Township’s boys remained in the Section One driver’s seat by winning every event in an impressive 126-39 victory over the Warriors.

Ryan Maietta (200 and 500 free), Graham Calhoun (200 IM, 100 back) and Henry Gingrich (50 free, 100 butterfly) were double winners individually for the Blue Streaks. Each were also on two winning relays.

“I was pleased with the outcome of both meets. When you swim well, that’s a victory,” Graybill said.