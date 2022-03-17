LEWISBURG — Lebanon’s Carlos Hidalgo had mixed emotions during Wednesday’s first day of the PIAA Swimming Championships at Bucknell University.

The junior felt he could swim faster than he did in the morning preliminaries of the Class 3A boys 50-yard freestyle, as well as later in the championship finals.

Still, seeded seventh after preliminaries, Hidalgo dropped .02 from his early time and took home an eighth-place medal with his swim of 21.15.

“I kind of dropped a place, but I did get one,” he said of his hardware.

Although not his fastest time, Hidalgo blazed his way to a 21.17 in the morning preliminaries to earn his spot in the championship finals.

Of course, he was chasing down his York YMCA teammate Daniel Gordon of Spring Grove, who posted the best prelim time (20.35) before winning gold in 20.12.

Rookie splash: Not satisfied with her first PIAA swim in the morning, Ephrata freshman Ava Knopsnyder made up for it in the 200 freestyle consolation finals. Overcoming early jitters, Knopsnyder dropped more than a second from her preliminary time, swimming a 1:52.41 in the consolations to finish 11th overall.

“I did way better. I felt stronger,” she said. “This morning I was just so nervous and I think my nerves got to me. This is states, it’s insane. The spectators are so loud. I never felt such competitiveness.”

Fortunately, the experience will likely pay dividends for Knopsnyder, perhaps as early as today when she competes in her best event, the 500 freestyle, where she is seeded seventh. Her hopes are to reach the medal stand.

“It helps a lot,” she said. “The seniors, juniors, sophomores and even freshmen are getting up on that podium. Having that urge to be on it and have that medal is so great.”

One busy Spartan: Although her school doesn’t have a swim team, Garden Spot’s Kayla Parry swam with a vengeance during her first PIAA championship meet.

Competing in two individual events, Parry earned consolation spots in two events. She poured it on at the end of her 200 individual medley to finish fourth in the consolation heat and 12th overall with a 2:08.28. Amazingly, she then dropped time in her second 100 butterfly swim of the day, down to a 57.85 to place 13th.

“It’s a big deal,” the junior said of states. “I never expected any of this. But I am lucky enough to have the opportunity to swim well and advance as I get faster through my high school career.”

Friends and rivals: Walking away following the boys 100 butterfly consolation final, Manheim Township’s Henry Gingrich pointed at Warwick’s Brenden Stuhltrager.

Stuhltrager swam a 50.61 to finish just in front of Gingrich by .40 seconds as the two Five Star Swim Club teammates placed 13th and 14th respectively.

“I feel pretty good. It’s my first time being here,” Stuhltrager said. “I didn’t want to get over-nervous. Just go out and swim my race.”