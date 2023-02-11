WEST LAWN — Hempfield proved the importance of depth at a postseason swimming meet by winning the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls team title on Saturday night with only one event win in the two-day event.

The Black Knights’ lone victory came in the meet’s 11th and final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay. Hempfield won it with a time of 3:39.58. Micah Wiglesworth, Anna Koger and Carol Fabian built a lead of more than a length, and anchor leg Lillian Farmer successfully held on against the charge of Ephrata’s anchor swimmer, Ava Knopsnyder.

Knopsnyder’s last leg did get Ephrata past Manheim Township into second place with a 3:40.47. Allie Ludwig, Kauri Parsons and Bria Burkholder also swam for the Mounts. Manheim Township’s quartet of Grace Welsh, Anna Sassaman, Cami Schwartz and Emilee Mosner placed third with a 3:41.57.

The team result, however, did not come down to that race, as the Black Knights topped the board with 184 points, well ahead of the Blue Steaks’ 161. Hempfield, the L-L Section One runner-up to Manheim Township in the regular season, succeeded by placing swimmers up and down the medal stand, including a silver and two bronzes.

Ephrata was third with 143 points. Elizabethtown had 97 and Warwick finished with 93 to round out the top five.

Manheim Township took two of the top three in the 100 breaststroke. Schwartz won the gold with a 1:05.38, and Mosner was third with a 1:07.71. In between, Morgan Conway of Elizabethtown claimed the silver medal with a 1:06.97.

Knopsnyder won her second individual goal medal of the championship meet with a record-setting performance in the 500 freestyle. The Ephrata sophomore set a meet record with a 5:03.13. She sprinted ahead of the rest of the competition from the start, touching in at 26.91 after one lap, 2:29.97 at the midway point, and at 4:33.82 with 50 yards to go.

“I felt really tired, but I knew I had (the record) with that fast 200 I started with,” Knopsnyder said.

Ephrata teammate Parsons was second with a 5:25.99. Hempfield’s Carol Fabian was third with a 5:28.43.

Addie Scott started a busy day with the 100 freestyle. She was a bit behind midway through the race, hitting the touchpad the first time at 25.95. But the Solanco senior had an excellent kick at the end to win with a 53.61.

“My start was a bit behind, not on point,” Scott said. “My last turn was definitely the game changer. I definitely picked up my tempo in the last lap.”

Melanie Hahn of Warwick was able to turn a seventh seed, which had her on the outside in Lane 1, into a second-place finish with a 54.76. Zara Paisley of Lampeter-Strasburg was third with a 54.85.

Scott was also the top seed in the 100 backstroke, but she was third in that event with a 59.62. Victory there went to Lancaster Catholic’s Addison Elliott, who led from the first push off the wall and touched in at 58.16.

Mia Parry of Garden Spot, who won the 200 IM on Friday, placed second with a 58.59.

Swimming in Lane 3, Elliott was next to Scott but two lanes removed from Parry, but she still felt where she was relative to both of them throughout.

“I could see the two of them out of the corner of my eye,” Elliott said. “It helps me swim faster when I know that there are swimmers with similar skills to me nearby.”