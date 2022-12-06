Hempfield swept a nonleague swim meet from host Manheim Central Tuesday night at Lititz Rec Center, with the Black Knight boys winning 120-42 and the Hempfield girls winning 128-34.

The meet, less than a week into the season, was not expected to bring top-notch times for either side, with Hempfield head coach Casey Lear saying many of his swimmers were in “off” events and Manheim Central head coach Heather Fittery pointing out that her team had several first-year swimmers who had little practice time.

That said, there were still several athletes who made the most of events they were given.

The Hempfield boys won all 11 events, including two each by Will Russell, Andrew Gates and Jack Root.

Russell took the 500-yard freestyle in 5:21.10, making an early-season drop in his best time. He also took the 200 IM in 2:10.82.

Gates took the 100 backstroke in 59.78 and the 100 freestyle in 51.88.

Root snared the 50 freestyle with a 23.29, and then claimed the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.83.

Other victors for the Hempfield boys were Ivan Vitko with a 1:56.40 in the 200 freestyle and Luke Roettger with a 59.82 in the 100 butterfly.

“Ivan Vitko stood out tonight,” Lear said. “He’s really turned it on this year.”

Vitko was also part of the winning 400 freestyle relay with Russell, Jase Colino and Ardan McHugh, who combined for a 3:37.32.

The 200 medley relay of Gates, Root, Toby Marco and Ryan Taylor won with a 1:43.78, and the 200 freestyle relay of Marco, Taylor, Root and Gates won with a 1:33.52.

Fittery was still pleased with the Barons’ relay results.

“Our relays did very well, the 200 medley and 400 free especially,” Fittery said.

Anderson Pilsner, Chase Kirchner, Avery Kirchner and Bryce Garber combined for a 1:53.38 in the 200 medley. Garber, Pilsner, Avery Kirchner and Bryce Steach had a 3:44.89 in the 400 relay.

On the girls side, there were two double winners, one for each side.

Hempfield’s Lillian Farmer won the 100 backstroke in 1:02.0 and 200 freestyle in 2:07.13.

For Manheim Central, Ashley Mellinger was the only winner in the meet. She claimed the 200 IM in 2:10.97 and the 100 butterfly in 59.26.

“Our girls were in for a little harder of a meet,” Fittery said. “They don’t have as much depth.”

With one win apiece for the Knights were Caroline Schweigert (27.51 in the 50 freestyle), Anna Koger (58.02 in the 100 freestyle), Carol Fabian (5:35.26 in the 500 freestyle) and Emily Taylor (1:17.62 in the 100 backstroke).

Hempfield also swept the relays with a 1:58.58 turned in by the 200 medley relay squad of Farmer, Koger, Lucy Bishop and Micah Wiglesworth, a 1:51.85 in the 200 freestyle relay by Taylor, Schweigert, Fabian and Isabelle Heisey, and a 3:37 by the 400 freestyle relay team of Koger, Fabian, Farmer and Wiglesworth.

“We had a lot of girls here who were doing some of their off events tonight,” Lear said.

Although she did not factor into the team scoring, Columbia’s Emily Gambler posted the best 50 freestyle time in the girls meet with a 26.34.

Scheduling note: Manheim Central’s meet at Cedar Crest next Monday has been moved to Thursday, to prevent the Barons from having back-to-back meets.