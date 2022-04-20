'Food is what I chose to control': Penn Manor varsity swimmer shares struggle with eating disorder

Avery Groff was a sophomore swimmer at Penn Manor High School when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down in-person classes and high school sports in March 2020.

But she kept training on her own, competing in a club swim meet that July.

“Before quarantine, I was going sub-2 minutes in my 200 freestyle,” Avery said. “I was doing like a 1:59. I got in the pool [in July] and did a 2:10. I gained 11 seconds.”

She was disappointed in her performance. But there was something more at play, something Avery’s mom, Brenda Groff, had suspected but never verbalized. Until now.

“How much do you weigh?” Groff asked.

“I’m 115 pounds,” Avery replied.

Over those four months, Avery had lost 21 pounds from her 5-foot, 3-inch frame. She had starved herself and exercised to the extreme.

Groff asked her daughter to eat dinner instead of exercising.

Avery refused.

Within weeks, Avery was diagnosed with anorexia nervosa, a complex psychological eating disorder resulting in self-starvation to maintain abnormally low body weight.

Avery, now a Penn Manor senior, eventually redirected her journey toward a happy ending.

But she got worse before she got better.

Warning signs

Before the pandemic, Avery lived a packed schedule.

She awoke at 4:30 a.m., drove to York YMCA for a swim practice, drove back to Millersville for classes, left school at 2:45 p.m. and returned to York YMCA for a second swim practice. She’d return to her parents’ Lancaster Township home around 7 p.m., eat dinner, complete homework and go to bed.

“When things first shut down,” Avery said. “My days went from that to literally staying at home.”

Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental health issue, with about 10,200 deaths each year, or one death every 52 minutes.

About 9% of people in the United States will have an eating disorder in their lifetime, a rate that has tripled in the last 20 years.

Why? The answer is multi-pronged.

“There are a lot of factors," nutritionist Nicole Lefever said.

Lefever is the Lefever is a Conestoga Valley graduate who is now the owner of Mid-Atlantic Nutrition Specialists in Salunga.

"One of them is increased awareness and better screening of eating disorders, that’s a big piece," Lefever said. "Prevalence has also increased because our culture as a whole is obsessed with thinness and diet and it’s quite unhealthy. ...the access to information and technology has certainly increased."

WARNING SIGNS OF EATING DISORDERS Nicole Lefever is the owner of Mid Atlantic Nutrition Specialists in Salunga. She provided the following information to parents and coaches as far as things to look for with a child or student-athlete who may be at risk of an eating disorder. For parents, a child may be at risk if: There has been sudden weight change.

There has been a loss of menstrual cycle in a female.

Foods that were previously enjoyed are now not enjoyed or eaten.

There has been an increase in the child controlling food. For example, wanting to cook family meals when that wasn’t the case in the past, or determine what’s brought into the grocery cart. For coaches, a student-athlete may be at risk if: He or she is struggling with recovery time. For instance, if a student-athlete is not able to dig deep in the fourth quarter and is running out of steam, then he or she might be under-nourished.

When the pandemic forced Avery’s older sister, Maddy, to come home from High Point (North Carolina) University, they decided to lose weight together.

“She got an app to track her food,” Avery said. “I figured I’d do it, too.”

Avery soon purchased a fitness watch to monitor her exercise and number of calories burned. Caloric intake needs are based on a number of factors, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, including age, metabolism and level of physical activity, but nutritional info and serving size is based on a 2,000-calorie diet.

Her father, Brad, an avid runner, began training for a half-marathon in June 2020. Avery joined him.

“I was just looking at it like Avery being determined,” Brad Groff recalled. “I’m complimenting her on her work ethic. … In hindsight, I’m kind of kicking myself being her cheerleader to, ‘Go, go, go.’ ”

Avery was burning more than 7,000 calories a day but consuming only about 1,000.

“I would go to swim practice for two hours,” she said. “Come home, run maybe five to six miles, do an ab workout. … I ate an apple before practice. I would not let myself eat until after I finished my workout at home. Even then, I ate two egg whites.”

Avery ate dinner with her family, which is why her parents hadn’t suspected anything amiss.

Avery fought off hunger pangs with water, drinking as much as 200 ounces (or 25 cups) per day, more than double the recommended amount for someone her age and size.

“I could’ve drowned my organs,” she said.

There were other warning signs.

Avery’s hair kept falling out whenever she combed it. She was cold all the time in the middle of summer.

“It’s weird, but a side effect of eating disorders is you watch people eating,” Avery said. “I would watch videos on YouTube of people just eating random food.”

She reached the point of stepping on a scale in a bathroom 10 to 15 times a day. At her lowest, Avery weighed 107 pounds.

She approached losing weight much like a competition.

“I would lose five pounds. OK, can I lose five more pounds?” she said. “Then I’d lose five pounds. And I’d want to lose five more. It kept spiraling down.”

Finding help

Shortly after Avery refused to eat, her mother reached out to a friend, Michelle Fisher.

A Penn Manor alumna and former soccer player, Fisher is still involved in the sport as an assistant coach at Franklin & Marshall College. She’s also been fighting a pair of eating disorders for the last 17 years.

“Anorexia and bulimia,” Fisher said. “In and out of treatment facilities. It just never really seemed to quite click (until) the last time I was in a treatment facility in 2017. I set my mind to it at that point that this was it. That was the moment that changed everything for me. It’s been, since 2017, the best years in my recovery.”

Fisher met Avery outside a coffee shop in July 2020. As Avery detailed her troubles, Fisher had flashbacks.

“This is me 15 years ago,” Fisher said. “I’m wanting to do everything I can to help. But you don’t want to overstep, and you want to protect your own health. When I sat down with Avery, I asked her if she was open to meeting other people that would be able to help her. She said she was. I was shocked. Usually, it’s denial at first. It’s commendable on her part to want to get help.”

Fisher connected Avery with nutritionist Lefever, and Kerry Banta, a counselor in Cumberland County.

RESOURCES If you or someone you know needs help with an eating disorder, here are some local places to contact: Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital Eating Disorder program for children, teens or adults, call 717-531-2099, or visit https://lanc.news/pennstatehealth Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital - Lancaster Outpatient facility, call 717-435-1000 The Eating Disorders Program at Brandywine Hospital (Coatesville, Chester County), call 610-383-8000. The Center for Eating Disorders at Sheppard Pratt (Baltimore), call 410-403-3330 The Renfrew Center (Philadelphia), call 1-800-Renfrew

“For athletes, the pandemic was especially challenging,” Banta said. “These are driven, goal-oriented, and often perfectionistic people who lost the arena in which they had always channeled those qualities. … Not one of my clients ever decided to develop an eating disorder.”

After first meeting with Avery in late July 2020, Banta diagnosed her with anorexia nervosa, and pinpointed Avery’s anxiety from not having school and swimming.

“Food is what I chose to control,” Avery said.

“What happens,” Banta said, “is that at a certain point, when the body has not received adequate nutrition for an extended period of time, the symptoms of starvation such as depression, anxiety, impaired cognitive function and obsessive thinking about food take over.”

Lefever developed a nutrition plan for Avery, with the goal to gradually get her back up to about 120 pounds. Meanwhile, Banta provided the tools for recovery.

“Parents take over responsibility for preparing and serving food as prescribed by a dietician,” Banta said. “This, of course, creates a great deal of anxiety for the client as the eating disorder is screaming in their head that to eat is to give up, to fail. …distraction is very helpful during this time; anything from playing card games to watching TV can help take the edge off the frightening and uncomfortable periods after eating.”

Quote “I’m at a place where I understand more about myself and what makes me actually happy. I can use that to go forward." Avery Groff

It’s worth noting that most of the cost of Avery’s treatment was covered by her parents’ insurance. But that’s not always the case.

“There are great resources if insurances cover it,” Fisher said. “They (eating disorders) are something that are not accepted by a lot of insurances as far as treatment, so that can be a huge roadblock.”

'I’m done’

Eating regular meals again did not come easy at first for Avery.

“It was to the point where it took me forever to eat meals,” she said. “I would sit there for 30, 40 minutes to eat a meal.”

When in-person classes resumed at Penn Manor for a few days a week in the fall 2020 semester, Banta instructed Avery to eat her lunches in the guidance office or nurse’s office in order to have someone make sure she ate.

Even then, the struggles continued.

“They just looked and saw if everything in my lunch was gone,” she said. “I got to a point where I would throw food in my car in the morning, because if it wasn’t there at the beginning (of lunch), how are they supposed to know I’m supposed to eat it?”

Some mornings she woke up with a sore throat, caused by the acid that was coming up when she occasionally forced herself to throw up after eating a meal.

“It’s the worst feeling in the world,” she said.

Lefever wanted Avery to cut out all exercise from August through October so her body could put weight back on. But Avery cheated.

“There were times when I would go for a walk and no one would know,” she said. “Once I was out of view from my house, I would start running. It was like three or four miles at a time.”

Improvement came. Slowly. By October 2020, she was allowed to swim for 20 minutes a day.

“If I was still eating right, I could increase practice time more,” she said. “That happened, and so I would eat good and then eventually it got built up to a full practice by December (2020).”

Avery sat out her junior season of high school swimming to focus on her health. She got back to eating normal meals on her own by March 2021.

By fall 2021, she weighed 125 pounds. It was around that time Avery competed in a club swim meet.

Her performance fell short of her expectations.

After having put in the work to get herself back on track with food and in the pool, she felt defeated.

Just before her senior swim season began in December 2021, Avery emailed Penn Manor swim coach Eric Urban. “I’m done swimming,” she wrote. “I hate it.”

Coming back

Urban immediately replied to Avery, asking her to meet in person at the high school, where Urban works as a social studies teacher.

“We have zero expectations,” Urban told Avery during the in-person discussion. “We just want you to have fun. Enjoy your last season. Just be there.”

Up to that point, Avery had been practicing with her club organization and competing for her school at the varsity level, which is common for top-level prep swimmers. By her senior year, Avery left the club scene and instead practiced and competed for Penn Manor.

“We talked a lot about what it was about swimming that she fell in love with as a young girl,” Banta said. “At this point, she was able to reconnect with the joy she felt in the water. Swimming became less about proving her worth and more about having fun, moving her body and being with her friends.”

“Her personality switched,” Urban said. “She was happy to swim.”

And for a rookie-laden team unable to get on the same page, Avery’s presence provided much-needed veteran leadership.

“It was shock of getting out of the pandemic, night practices and being near the end of the semester,” Urban said. “There were a lot of emotions. … Avery, more than ever, was a team leader. The younger swimmers absolutely looked up to her. She would cheer and help out. … We had an off year. It could have gone much worse mentally but this was the closest, most motivated team we’ve had in the five years I’ve been the coach.”

To cap it all, Avery reached the District Three Class 3A championships, competing in the 500 freestyle.

It's a comeback story, regardless of what’s in Avery’s future, in which she’ll continue to work at keeping her eating disorder at bay.

After all, eating disorders generally are not something just overcome and left in the past.

“It’s a lifelong battle,” Fisher said.

Moving forward

Avery has opted to forego swimming when she gets to South Carolina University in the fall to pursue a bachelor’s degree in finance. She has turned down several athletic scholarship offers to swim at the next level.

“I don’t love it,” Avery said of swimming. “And I think for so long I was just doing everything to appease everyone around me and trying to do what I thought everyone else wanted me to do, so I wasn’t making myself happy.

“I’m at a place where I understand more about myself and what makes me actually happy,” she said. “I can use that to go forward.”

She’s replaced swimming with weightlifting, and she’s running alongside her dad – the father and daughter are now training for a marathon.

“I asked her at least three or four times, are you doing this for the right reasons?” Brad Groff said. “My first thought is the wrong thought of, ‘Wow, I’m so proud of you, you’re showing how to persevere.’ Second thought is, ‘OK, is she doing this for the right reasons? Am I just feeding her destruction down the road again?’ We’re at least talking through it now and being more observant than we were before.”

Fisher said she’s encouraged by Avery having recognized and fought her eating disorder early on.

“The earlier you can catch it and get the help you need,” Fisher said. “The better your chances of recovery.”

Banta agrees, but noted that “anytime is the best time to start the recovery process.”

“Many, many people achieve lasting recovery regardless of the duration of the illness,” Banta said.

Recovery can sometimes be a lonely road. Avery hopes her journey encourages others like her to keep going forward.

One step, one day at a time.

“Eating disorders in general are not talked about a lot,” she said. “The mental health part, this generation is starting to be more open about it. But people still don’t talk about it enough. Talking through it and knowing there’s an outcome that’s better. … It does get better after.”