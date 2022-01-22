Unless something surprising happens, Thursday’s meet between Ephrata and Elizabethtown will likely determine who wins the Section Two regular season boys and girls titles.

It’s exactly what Mountaineers coach Mickey Molchany expected when the season started, despite huge differences in the two programs.

Ephrata has swimmers that have posted some of the top times in the Lancaster-Lebanon League this season in Ava Knopsnyder and Kauri Parsons on the girls side, along with Ethan Lloyd, Colby Simes and Chad Jones for the boys.

In fact, as of Jan. 13, Knopsnyder had the league’s best time in every individual event – and she’s only a freshman.

Meanwhile, the Bears do not have a front-runner like any of the aforementioned swimmers. What Elizabethtown does have is depth and lots of it, with a roster of 48 swimmers, the biggest in Section Two.

Fans can expect plenty of battles for the key team scoring points of second through fifth places in this one.

“We match up very differently, which is something we have talked about all season,” said Molchany. “It is going to take a total team effort to pull this off. We have also talked about (the fact) that one or two people cannot win a meet for us.”

Molchany added that his team should be ready for the challenge.

“We have been chipping away at our fitness,” he said. “We saw a lot of positives at the (Lampeter-Strasburg) meet, especially on the girls side as that was a competitive meet.

“So if we can take that confidence with us into Elizabethtown, it should be a very exciting meet.”

Section One battles last week

Speaking of titles, a pair of teams clinched at least ties for Section One championships this past week.

Manheim Township put its stamp on a share of the boys crown after topping Warwick on Tuesday. Warwick returned the favor on the girls side after defeating the Blue Streaks.

Warriors coach Mark Daum was quite happy with the outcome for both squads, including the kids from Township that are a part of his club program.

“I had 32 kids swimming tonight, because I have Five Star kids that swim for Township and I am just as proud of them,” he said. “I told them (Monday night), ‘swim your hearts out, have fun.’

“You see all the pictures they took together afterward. They came here friends and they leave here friends. When they are 40 years old and have three kids, they won’t remember one time, but they will remember their friendships. No matter what, I love them all.”

Of course, Warwick wasn’t done for the week as Hempfield visited the Lititz Rec Center on Thursday and split a pair of highly competitive meets. The Black Knights’ victory in the boys meet secured a share of second place.

The Warriors earned a share of the girls Section One crown.

For Hempfield coach Casey Lear, the Knights’ season-opening crossover wins at Ephrata, with depth leading the way as the Mounts won most of the races, provided confidence that lasted the entire dual-meet campaign.

“That was the key. That meet set the tone for this whole season, both the boys and the girls,” he said. “We didn’t win many events.

“Winning in swimming isn’t just places in the pool. It’s the way they train. It’s the mental that goes into it. It’s a majorly mental sport. If you get the mentality right, you have a head up.”

Close meets of the week

Tuesday’s boys battle between Conestoga Valley and Cocalico came right down to the wire.

In one of the closest scores of the season, Cocalico topped the Buckskins 84-82.

Not to be outdone, Cedar Crest and McCaskey did one better in their girls competition.

Amelia Woodard, McKenna Kraft, Alexa Alhadeff and Riley Kraft combined to win the 200 free relay, putting the Red Tornado ahead.

However, the Falcons won the final three races. Grace Rosenberg (100 backstroke), Heidi Fox (100 breaststroke) started the comeback. Then, the 400 free relay foursome of Lizzy Vila, Bri Smith, Ashlan MacDonald and Katie Metzger finished first in the final race, giving Cedar Crest an 82-81 victory.

