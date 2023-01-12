Two teams that were not quite recovered from Tuesday swim meets faced off at the Ephrata recCenter for a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two meet on Thursday.

While the coaches on both sides admitted to being a little worn down, Elizabethtown had the better of the scores and swept Cocalico with boys and girls meet wins of 107-61 and 110-60, respectively.

For the Bears, there were a few boys who particularly overcame to have big nights.

“Jack Ketchum is back from an injury (sprained ankle) from earlier in the year and had his best time in the 100 backstroke and put up a league qualifying time in the 200 IM,” Elizabethtown head coach Chad Houck said. “And Everett Rachael had a lot in the back half of the meet, and did great, and gave a great anchor leg in the (400-yard freestyle) relay.”

Ketchum won the 100 backstroke with a time of 57.05 seconds and the 200 IM with a 2:13.10. Rachael took the 500 freestyle in 5:05.84, the 200 freestyle in 1:50.64, and anchored victorious teams in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

The 200 freestyle relay team (Adam Mickievicz, Jared Louie, Nathan Yohn, Rachael) for Elizabethtown had a 1:35.30, and the 400 freestyle relay team (Reid Gilmore, Louie, Yohn, Rachael) had a season-best 3:31.15.

Elizabethtown also won the 200 medley relay, with Ketchum, Trebor Nolen, Gilmore and Yohn combining for a 1:49.74.

Yohn and Gilmore also had solo wins. Yohn took the 50 freestyle with a season-best 24.00 and Gilmore claimed the 100 butterfly in 56.05.

Cocalico snared two events. Nic Guthridge won the 100 freestyle with a 55.03, and Evan Zeni took the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.31.

As with the boys, there were two double winners among the girls, though this time each team had one of them. For Cocalico, it was Izzy Griest, who claimed the 50 freestyle in 26.88 and the 100 freestyle in 1:00.45.

Morgan Conway won two events for Elizabethtown, taking the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.96 and the 500 freestyle in 5:35.10.

The difference in the team scoring was that the Bears won six of the other seven events, including all the relays.

Olivia Hirst, Conway, Ali Fink and Genna McDonald had a 1:58.26 in the 200 medley relay. Tessa Cronin, Fink, McDonald and Conway combined for a 1:49.36 in the 200 freestyle relay. Stephanie Hall, Rene Oltmans, Julia Garber and Cronin had a 4:16.83 in the 400 freestyle relay.

Solo winners for the Elizabethtown girls were Hall with a season-best 2:18.27 in the 200 freestyle, Fink with a 1:05.41 in the 100 butterfly and Cronin with a season-best 1:09.26 in the 100 backstroke.

Cocalico’s lone win apart from Griest was Elle Fisher’s 2:27.57 in the 200 IM.

Despite the loss, Cocalico head coach Wendy Enck found many positives in the Eagles’ performance. For example, Joanna Cohen’s 6:28.04 in the 500 freestyle may not particularly stand out, but Enck saw great progress in that time.

“Joanna dropped six seconds off of her 500 free time on Tuesday, and dropped another seven seconds off of that time today,” Enck said.

Enck also said Addie Musser dropped time for a new best in the 100 backstroke, 1:10.89.