“Technical difficulties make things technically difficult.”

Those were Elizabethtown swimming coach Chad Houck’s words after his Bears hosted McCaskey in a nonleague meet on the Elizabethtown College campus Tuesday night. It was not because victory was ever in doubt — the Elizabethtown boys won 128-26 and the girls won 119-47. Rather, the difficulty was in the most basic instinct for competitive swimmers.

Looking at your finishing time.

An issue with the touch pads delayed the meet 35 minutes, and then the meet had to be held with an empty scoreboard, leaving both teams’ swimmers glancing to a blank space, wondering if they could have reached season or career bests.

“In events like this, sometimes you’re competing against your opponent, sometimes you’re competing against your teammates and sometimes you’re competing against your own time,” Houck said. “This is a well-adapted team. They went through the COVID season, and they adapted to that, so they were able to adapt to waiting for us to get them their times from the stopwatches, although that’s not quite as accurate.”

The visitors adjusted too, but were no less disappointed in the delays.

“I think it’s just frustrating to not see (the times) on the scoreboard,” McCaskey head coach Suzie Holubek said. “That’s what they’re working for, competing against yourself and your own times.”

The Elizabethtown boys won all 11 events, and had two double winners. Everett Rachael won the 200-yard IM in 2:08.47 and the 100 butterfly in 1:01.46. Reid Gilmore took the 200 freestyle with a 1:53.12 and the 500 freestyle with a 5:21.08.

Single-event winners for Elizabethtown were Nathan Yohn with a 24.35 in the 50 freestyle, Jared Louie with a 53.54 in the 100 freestyle, Carter Ketchum with a 1:05.50 in the 100 backstroke and Trevor Nolen with a 1:09.72 in the 100 breaststroke.

The following relays also won for the Bears: the 200 medley relay (Ketchum, Nolen, Gilmore, Nathan Yohn) in 1:50.96, the 200 freestyle relay (Louie, Dalton Fink, Yohn, Rachael) in 1:38.25, and the 400 freestyle relay (Rachael, Fink, Ketchum, Gilmore) in 3:39.23.

The Elizabethtown girls also had two double winners, plus a couple season-best times.

Ali Fink won the 200 IM with a 2:25.69, two seconds below her previous best this season. She also won the 100 butterfly with a 1:07.72.

Morgan Conway was the other double winner. She dropped 15 seconds off of her 500 freestyle time to win with a 5:39.75. Her other victory was in the 200 freestyle, with a 2:08.13.

“We had four people out,” Houck said. “Morgan Conway swam some off events for us. We learned some things about what we might do later in the season.”

Solo winners for the Elizabethtown girls were Julia Garber with a season-best 1:19.03 in the 100 breaststroke, Tessa Cronin with a 27.34 in the 50 freestyle and Olivia Hirst with a 1:09.65 in the 100 backstroke.

The only winner at the meet for McCaskey was Amelia Woodard, who took the 100 freestyle with a 1:01.46.

Elizabethtown swept the girls relays: the 200 medley relay (Cronin, Fink, Hirst, Conway) in 2:04.17, the 200 freestyle relay (Garber, Stephanie Hall, Rene Oltmans, Conway) in 1:55.59, and the 400 freestyle relay (Fink, Hirst, Cronin, Garber) in 4:15.22.