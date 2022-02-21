Wise beyond her years, Hailey Dougherty has always appreciated swimming, her friends, school and all of the normal things for a now 14-year-old high school freshman.

However, the last two years have been anything but normal for Dougherty and her family from Mount Joy Township.

As someone who began swimming at age 6, it’s no wonder she was ecstatic to return to the swimming pool for the Elizabethtown Aquatic Club, followed by the Elizabethtown High School team last fall.

“If you haven’t done something, or been somewhere that you really like, for a while, it’s like finally coming home,” she said.

After battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia since February 2020, such a perspective is understandable.

The signs

Hailey couldn’t believe how tired she was. She had black spots in her vision, and her shins were bruising from getting out of the pool. She was sitting out repetitions in the water, something she never did.

Going up the stairs at Elizabethtown Middle School made her winded. Even going up stairs between games at Spooky Nook Sports for a field hockey tournament was too much.

She knew something was wrong. But, she thought, how bad could it really be?

“I didn’t pay any attention to it,” Dougherty said. “(But) these are all signs of it.”

Heather Dougherty, who is a swim coach with her daughter’s club team, also couldn’t imagine something so severe. After all, Hailey was just 12 at the time.

“At first, we thought it was just that she is almost a teenager and starting to go through all of those changes,” Heather Dougherty said. “We didn’t realize until after that she had been sick a couple of times that school year — and she never got sick. We missed a lot of symptoms. We look back and she had it for a while.”

Ultimately, thinking it might be mono or something similar, Heather Dougherty took Hailey to the doctor.

It was much worse. Hailey’s hemoglobin count, a measure of red blood cells, was less than six. Normal counts are in the teens.

Heather Dougherty, who teaches chemistry and coaches swimming at Milton Hershey, remembers being on the pool deck during a Spartans practice when she got the call on her cellphone to get Hailey to the emergency room at Hershey Medical Center, where an oncologist would be waiting.

“They said her blood tests came back; they couldn’t say for sure, but there was something wrong with her,” Heather Dougherty said. “They were pretty sure she had to get checked. She needed a transfusion, and she got three that night.”

Hailey was at home with her younger sister, Sarah, when they got the call.

“I remember getting the call from my mom and she is talking in a panicked tone,” Hailey recalled. “I am in the car asking, ‘What is happening? I need to know.’ Mom said, ‘There is an oncologist waiting in the ER.’ I am like, ‘What’s an oncologist?’ ”

She quickly found out.

“It didn’t really hit me, the reality of everything, until they were officially diagnosing me the next day,” she said. “It wasn’t, ‘You have cancer. It was, ‘You are going to lose your hair, can’t hang out with your friends and you can’t do sports.’

“That’s when I started crying, because those things were my life. ... (I thought), ‘What am I supposed to do now?’ ”

Complications

Chemotherapy treatments started quickly. The first went fine. However, less than a week later, Hailey was preparing to head home from the next round and felt something odd in her arm.

She and her father, Seth Dougherty, a chemistry teacher at Donegal High School, were just leaving the clinic when a seizure hit.

It’s the one thing Hailey has little recollection of, especially after a phone call with her mom.

“I was very annoyed with my mother because she is constantly, ‘Are you OK? Are you sure?’ I am like, ‘I’m fine, you don’t have to worry about me,’ ” Hailey said. “We ended the call, my dad and I were talking about something and I just started saying, ‘Yes, yes, yes.’

“There it gets a little fuzzy. I still remember it, but it’s like I wasn’t there. I vaguely remember getting pulled out of the car. He pulls up in front of the clinic and says, ‘My daughter is having a seizure.’ ”

“Meanwhile I am like, ‘Why can’t I control my body? Why can’t I move?’ I didn’t know what was going on. That moment was, ‘Something is happening. How do I stop it?’ ”

For her part, Heather Dougherty knew what caused it. Unfortunately, one of the side effects of the leukemia-specific chemo treatment Hailey received is clotting of the blood.

“The seizure happened because she had a blood clot in a major vein of her brain,” she said. “That caused multiple bleeds in her brain, one of them over the left motor function of her brain. She did not move her left arm or hand for six days.”

While Hailey recovered from the seizure, there were scary moments for the family, which also includes siblings Billy, now 16, and Sarah, now 12.

“They never thought she would gain full strength back on her left side. It would always be weak,” Heather Dougherty said. “We had no idea what she would be like when she woke up because it was so severe. We didn’t know if she would wake up or how she would be.”

Hailey woke up and regained strength quickly. She also never stopped receiving the chemo treatment, although she had to be admitted to the hospital every time.

“She took every dose,” her mother said. “Luckily, this is where Four Diamonds is amazing with the research they’ve done. She’s obviously watched very closely. Once she went on blood thinners, the chance of the clot was pretty much gone again.”

Hailey’s body also developed a reaction to the platelets she was receiving as part of the treatment to get her numbers in order, something that has been helped by allergy medicine. She also had to have a second chemo port installed after her initial one blew out.

Chemo vs. COVID

In some ways, the timing of when things happened was fortunate for the Dougherty family. Hailey was diagnosed in February 2020, just prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were in the hospital with her from the seizure the day the world shut down,” Heather Dougherty said. “The other absolutely incredible thing is while she was going through all of this, COVID came into bloom and she did not miss one dose of chemo.

“She was in her first month and it was critical that she get in remission in that first month. The doctors were saying no, the oncologist would say she has to take it.”

She added, “We locked down tight as much as possible because of her blood numbers.”

However, there was one tangible benefit. With schools going virtual because of COVID-19, Hailey was able to keep up with her studies much better.

Of course, Hailey was thrilled to physically return to school in April 2021.

“When I was virtual for the first part of eighth grade, I was like, ‘I’m not going to remember any of this.’ I get back to school and am actually learning stuff,” she said.

The road ahead

On St. Patrick’s Day 2020, Hailey Dougherty was in remission.

Still, that summer brought on four hospital stays, every time a lumbar puncture was needed to administer chemo.

While most of her chemo treatments have been administered orally or through her port, more than 20 times lumbar injections have been used.

“Through the research, there is no leukemia in her brain or spinal area, but if they don’t treat it even though it’s not there, it comes back,” Heather Dougherty said. “That’s why they treat it as if it is there.”

At this point, only a few puncture treatments remain.

Elizabethtown High School swim coach Chad Houck said that Hailey’s maturity has helped her face all of her obstacles.

“She really is a grown-up young woman,” he said. “A very serious, life-changing diagnosis is going to change a person, but she was also uniquely prepared to deal with something serious by how mature she was and is at a young age. In getting to know her, she’s very independent and focused.”

“We are in the home stretch at this point. We know the end date,” Heather Dougherty said of the treatments. “If you have to get cancer as a child, this is the cancer to get. It’s the most curable. Not that you just survive, it’s cured.”

Hailey, of course, has a countdown on her phone — less than 120 days remaining.

Back in the pool

Hailey Dougherty returned to swimming in June 2020 at the Willowood Swim Club, which offered special hours for medically at-risk swimmers.

While at Willowood, Heather Dougherty had her daughter swim a butterfly as a test.

“I hated butterfly, but it’s what I did. It’s one of the strokes if you are weak on one side you can’t swim it,” Hailey said. “I did it and was told, you can’t tell the difference. It was insane.

“It felt amazing. It felt like going home after being in the hospital. I wanted to cry a little bit.”

“I posted a video of the first time that she swam after, and you would never know what she was going through at that point,” Heather Dougherty said. “It actually made her doctors cry. Her times are continuing to drop, and she’s taking chemo medications every day.”

She continued to improve, and by November 2021, Hailey was swimming with the Elizabethtown High School Bears as a freshman.

“She can use her swimming as a benchmark for getting back to living a cancer-free life,” Houck said. “I’m just so glad to have the opportunity to coach her and look forward to three more seasons where she improves in health and times. Hailey being healthy and participating in this, a sport she excels in, is so great to see.”

“It took her system a long time to recover and they knew that could happen. They warned us,” Heather Dougherty said. “She’s been very good with side effects, other than the seizure. She’s coasted through treatments. You wouldn’t know what she went through.”

Hailey had the passion, drive and incentive to get back to the pool.

“I love being able to swim. I am a competitive person, but I love just being in the water,” she said.