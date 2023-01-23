Elizabethtown swept a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two swim meet at the Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA on Monday afternoon, beating Lampeter-Strasburg 126-43 in boys and 98-72 in girls.

Although the girls meet was considerably closer, double wins by Ali Fink and Morgan Conway helped the Bears keep the advantage.

Fink won the 200-yard IM and the 100 butterfly with 2:28.26 and 1:07.91, respectively. Both times, the top Pioneers swimmer pushed Fink to the finish. In the 100 butterfly, Ashley Prouse touched the wall just .03 seconds after Fink.

“I didn’t know that it would be close when we opened,” said Fink, a sophomore. “Then I saw (Prouse) at the end, so I picked it up in that last lap to beat her.”

In the 200 IM, Fink won despite a season-best 2:30.02 by Kylie Gerhart.

Fink’s best times this season are a 1:05 in the 100 butterfly and a 2:25 in the 200 IM.

Meanwhile, Conway won the 200 freestyle with a 2:08.26 and the 100 breaststroke with a 1:15.17.

Other individual winners for the Bears were Genna McDonald, with a 27.11 in the 50 freestyle; and Tessa Cronin, with a 6:03.21 in the 500 freestyle. Olivia Hurst, Julia Garber, Fink and McDonald combined for a winning 2:05.09 in the 200 medley relay.

L-S was strong in the freestyle relays. The 200 team of Madelyn Juba, Prouse, Gerhart and Zara Paisley won with a 1:49.77. The 400 squad of Prouse, Stephanie Hall, Juba and Paisley won with a 4:03.57.

“The 200 A relay and the 400 A relay, I’ve been looking to the future with them for leagues and districts,” L-S head coach Kylie Hearn said. “They’re a good mix of returning swimmers and new swimmers.”

Gerhart practically stepped out of the pool and dove right back into it after the 200 freestyle relay to win the 100 backstroke with a 1:07.82. There was a boys event in between.

Paisely claimed the 100 freestyle with a 58.04.

In the boys meet, Elizabethtown won 10 of the 11 events.

Everett Rachael won both the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke with 1:50.50 and 55.89, respectively. Reid Gilmore was also a double winner, taking the 100 butterfly in 58.25 and the 500 freestyle in 5:21.93.

Other winners in solo events for the Bears were Jack Ketchum, Nathan Yohn and Trevor Nolen. Ketchum recorded a 2:12.,22 in the 200 IM. Yohn had a 24.25 in the 50 freestyle. Nolen claimed the 100 breaststroke with a 1:10.63.

In sweeping the relays, Elizabethtown had a 1:49.11 in the 200 medley relay (Ketchum, Nolen, Gilmore, Yohn), a 1:37.52 in the 200 freestyle relay (Rachael, Adam Mickievicz, Yohn, Jared Louie), and a 3:32.87 in the 400 freestyle relay (Gilmore, Louie, Ketchum, Rachael).

Kyle Spaulding was the lone boys winner for the Pioneers with a 55.21 in the 100 freestyle.

Hearn said that the Pioneers had 21 best times — some season bests and some career bests — in the meet.