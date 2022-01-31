Chad Houck had a message for his Elizabethtown swimming teams when they traveled to the Ephrata recCenter to face Cocalico on Monday.

The Bears coach wanted to make sure his group would finish strong in the final Section Two meet of the Lancaster-Lebanon League regular season.

The Elizabethtown swimmers did that and more, winning all but four races over the girls and boys meets. The Bears also showed plenty of depth finishing in other places and swept the Eagles, 115-52 in girls and 120-49 in boys.

“The coolest thing about this meet was we had an opportunity to put swimmers in some different things that they’ve been in,” Houck said. “That was valuable for us and finishing really strong against a good team that we always seem to finish our season with.”

A quick start to each meet got things going early for the Bears. In fact, Elizabethtown took first and second in the opening boys race, the 200-yard medley relay for an early 12-2 lead.

Two events later, Carter Ketchum was first (2:20.14), Jacob Rudy second and Connor Alspaugh third in the 200 individual medley, helping stretch the Bears’ lead to 35-11, and they never looked back.

Freshman Everett Rachael and his brother, senior Wyatt Rachael, picked up a pair of wins each for the Elizabethtown boys. Everett scored the 200 free in 1:52.12 and 100 butterfly in 58.20, while Wyatt notched the 50 free in 24.35 and 100 breaststroke in 1:07.61.

Ethan Hall rounded out the boys’ individual victories with his 1:02.81 100 backstroke.

In the second girls’ event, the 200 freestyle, Stephanie Hall won in 2:20.59, with teammates Ella Stricker placing second and Eleni Houck fourth, and the Bears were out to a 22-8 lead. A bit later, a clean sweep in the 500 free from Julia Garber (6:11.95), Hall and Houck put the meet out of reach at 76-3.

Ali Fink won two events for the Bears, the 200 individual medley (2:28.28) and 100 butterfly (1:08.70). Morgan Conway won the 100 free (1:00.22) and Lily Rutkowski the 100 backstroke (1:10.23) also picked up individual wins for Elizabethtown.

Coach Houck said now that the meet season is complete, with second-place finishes in Section Two for both squads, it is the time to look ahead to the postseason, including the Lancaster-Lebanon League championships, set for Feb. 11-12 at Wilson in Berks County.

“I really like finishing strong the way we did,” Houck said. “Yesterday we started planning who is going to be at leagues and letting them know so they can get their mindset for the next week and a half.

“We are still trying to figure out some things with league entries. They are aware of that. The biggest thing is those relays and making sure everybody is on the same page, the relay order. With some of our “A” swimmers we have to pin down what they are going to swim.”

Cocalico coach Wendy Enck was just as pleased with how her swimmers finished the regular campaign.

“It was how I expected it to go,” she said. “I think the kids did great. A lot of the kids, it was their last meet, they had best times, which I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Izzy Griest and Rylee Nedimyer picked up wins for the Cocalico girls. Griest took the 50 free (27.24) and Nedimyer the 100 breaststroke (1:13.98).

Evan Zeni’s 100 freestyle (55.06) and Andrew Seprinski’s 500 free (5:20.48) were Cocalico’s boys winners.

Like all the coaches, Enck knows now means preparing for the postseason.

“The kids that are going on to leagues are right where we need them to be,” she said. “They might have been a little on the slower side tonight, but we have this week and next week to rest up and get them prepared for leagues. We have a couple on the cusp for districts, so we are going to focus on that now.”