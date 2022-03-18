LEWISBURG — While Ethan Shonk is a terrific swimmer and the reigning District Three district champion in the 100-yard backstroke, the Donegal standout had a choice to make this postseason on what other event to swim.

It’s safe to say after Friday’s first day of the PIAA Class 2A swimming championships, the senior made the right call.

Shonk, who hasn’t competed in the 200 freestyle that often, placed second at districts in the event and on Friday earned himself a sixth-place state medal with a time of 1:43.81.

“In club swimming I don’t swim the 200 that much. It’s more of a high school event,” he said. “I tried it when I was younger, and I thought I could place better in it than another event.”

Another thing Shonk handled perfectly was the balance of a solid morning preliminary swim to reach the championship finals. He swam a 1:44.01 in prelims and was ready to go in the evening, where he dropped .20 seconds.

“You have to have a medium of when to not kill yourself in the morning but make sure you are not going too slow to (hurt) yourself for finals,” he said. “I am happy with my morning swim that put me in position, and I was able to drop time from that.

Shonk committed to having fun throughout his final postseason as a high school swimmer. He will continue his journey and hunt for a second PIAA medal in Saturday’s 100 backstroke.

“You can only swim for so long. There’s no point in beating yourself up after a swim,” he said. “So, I am happy with my time and have the 100 back tomorrow. I’ve got to get ready for that.”

While Donegal doesn’t have a swim team, the Indians are well represented at states this year, with four athletes competing.

Teammate Grant Leibfried was in the first lane of the consolation race for the 100 butterfly, and brought himself all the way up to third in the heat, which placed him 11th overall with a 52.31.

He shaved nearly a second off his morning swim after relaxing between sessions.

“I just wanted to do a lot better than I did in the morning,” Leibfried said. “I went back and rested, took a nice bath and ate good food. I was in a good mental state when I got back here. I really wanted to do well.”

Of course, Leibfried, who hopes to reach the 100 free finals on Saturday, was inspired by Shonk’s performance, saying: “That really helped push me to do a lot better because I saw him do really well, so I had to.”

Sierra Houck of Donegal swam well enough in the morning to return to the consolation finals in the girls 50 free and tied for 14th overall with her time of 25.12.

The junior exceeded her expectations and her preliminary swim of 24.80 was a lifetime best and earned her the night swim.

“I wasn’t really expecting to go on to consolation finals or anything,” she said. “Just to be able to swim an event again is fun. You can always have a chance to better yourself.”

Houck isn’t finished as she returns on Day 2 in the 100 free and is happily feeding off the energy of her teammates.

“I am pretty excited because I swam well today and it’s nice when you have confidence in how you’ve been training,” she added. “Our team is small enough and when we get to take so many from the team it feels like we are connected.

“It’s nice you see the other people from your team succeed and you know you can do that too. It’s a nice confidence booster.”

Fellow Indians junior Kylie Wilkinson swam a 2:03.70 in the 200 free and placed 28th. She will compete in the 500 free Saturday.

Lampeter-Strasburg’s Krista Lambert, Kara Scranton, Ashley Prouse and Zara Paisley broke a school record when they capped the morning preliminaries with a 200 freestyle relay time of 1:43.58.

“It was amazing,” Pioneers coach Kylie Turner said. “Krista led us off dropping almost a second. Kara 26.48, Ashley 25.68 continued to drop time and Zara went back down under 25. They broke the school record at districts and now are making it even faster.”

The Pioneers foursome just missed returning for a consolation swim — by just .31 seconds, in fact — and finished 18th overall.

“We were seeded 25th and moved up to 18th so we want to focus on that,” said Turner. “You have the comments, ‘Two more and you move up to B final,’ but they are all coming back next year and they are all looking at that to be their next goal.”

Turner added that she doesn’t limit her swimmers’ expectations.

“Each competition we’ve gone to from league championships to district championships they keep surprising me. It’s like why not (make states),” she said. “This is the ultimate goal to get to the PIAA state championship meet. It is the last, most-competitive meet in high school.”

Paisley also swam in the 50 free and was 20th with a 25.20 and went faster (24.93) in the relay. She will also swim Saturday in the 100 free and teammate Kylie Gerhardt will swim in the 100 backstroke.