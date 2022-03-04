MECHANICSBURG — Donegal’s Ethan Shonk knew he couldn’t complain about his second-place finish on Friday’s first day of the District Three swimming championships at Cumberland Valley High School.

After all, the senior dropped 1.09 seconds, posting a PR 1:44.38 in the 2A boys 200-yard freestyle to earn a silver medal, just behind Harrisburg Academy’s Alex Seman.

“I am not upset with the swim. I went a best time and can’t really control what he did,” Shonk said. “I am just trying to have some fun before I go off to college. I am upset I didn’t win, but I can’t do anything about it.”

Still, Shonk has an idea of an area he can improve upon when it comes time for the PIAA championships, when he faces Seman and the rest of Pennsylvania’s small-school best.

“The only thing I am going to work on is my breathing in and out of turns. He kind of got me out of the turn,” he said. “Technique out of the turn is a big thing.”

While enjoying his final district swims, Shonk knows he will return for today’s 100 backstroke and is confident in what can happen.

“That’s what I swim. It’s kind of my event, more than the 200 free,” he said. “I don’t have to hold anything back, I know what I can do. I am just going to go out fast and bring it home.”

Also winning a silver medal Friday was Lebanon’s Carlos Hidalgo. The Lancaster-Lebanon League champ dropped time to go 21.02 seconds in the Class 3A 50 free.

Unfortunately, he was in the water with now three-time district champion Daniel Gordon of Spring Grove, who went 20.39. Hidalgo was not disappointed.

“Hey, I swim with him. That’s Daniel Gordon,” Hidalgo said of his York YMCA teammate. “I am happy where I am. That was a personal best right there. I’m pretty sure I made states, so that’s good.”

Shonk’s teammate, Grant Leibfried, cut a half-second to claim 100 butterfly bronze with a 52.93. Donegal’s Kylie Wilkinson swam 2:00.73 for fourth in the 2A girls 200 free, the same finish as fellow Indians junior Sierra Houck in the 50 free (24.90).

Three weeks ago, Lampeter-Strasburg’s Zara Paisley surprised herself at the L-L League championships. Although she didn’t have the same reaction on Friday, Paisley swam a terrific 24.81 in the 2A girls 50 free to bring home a bronze medal in the process.

“I was really grateful I was able to swim in districts with the people I was able to swim against,” Paisley said. “I definitely didn’t think I was going to drop as much as I did. But I also thought I could have done better.”

Paisley likely has a good shot at heading to states, something she did not expect when the season started.

“I wasn’t sure what my chances would have been but now that I know, it’s like a big goal,” she added.

Paisley went on to team with Krista Lambert, Kara Scranton and Ashley Prouse for fifth in the 200 free relay in 1:44.26.

Other 3A medals

Manheim Township’s Henry Gingrich also earned a bronze medal in the 3A boys 100 butterfly, timing at 50.91, with Brenden Stuhltrager of Warwick taking fourth in 51.10.

Township senior Gabby Stramara won bronze in the girls 100 butterfly with an excellent time of 57.74.

Also scoring 3A bronze was Cedar Crest senior Logan Smith who swam 1:56.27 in the 200 individual medley, which was good enough for 200 individual medley.

Warwick opened the boys meet winning bronze behind James Moll, Ethan Hershey, Stuhltrager and Aaron Ruth’s 1:39.65 in the 200 medley relay.

Hershey, Ruth and James Moll were with John Moll for sixth in the 200 free relay (1:30.53).

The Warwick girls had a strong showing with the 200 free relay squad of Tenra Adams, Kendall Eby, Isabel Miller and Melanie Hahn placing fifth in 1:39.41.

Adams, Elizabeth Perot, Miller and Hahn combined to win seventh-place hardware in the 200 medley relay (1:50.10) and Miller was seventh in the butterfly (58.77).

Ephrata freshman Ava Knopsnyder had an impressive district debut, swimming the 200 free in 1:52 for a fourth-place medal.

Garden Spot independent swimmer Kayla Parry won a pair of fourth-place medals, in the 200 individual medley (2:09.07) and 100 butterfly (58.29).

Ephrata’s Chad Jones was fourth in the boys IM, hitting his seed time of 1:58.44 and Township’s Graham Calhoun placed fifth (1:58.53), after a 2.49-second drop.

Smith, the favorite in today’s 100 breaststroke, swam the breast in the Falcons’ 200 medley relay that, along with Braden Hain, Dayton DiBiaso and Elias Perez went 1:40.37, good enough for sixth.

Ethan Lloyd of Ephrata was fifth in the 200 free in 1:45.13, a drop of nearly three seconds. Manheim Township’s Ryan Maietta (1:46.33) finished eighth.

The Mountaineers medley team of Lloyd, Chad Jones, Colby Simes and Coy Schwanger (1:40.54) placed seventh.

Hempfield’s free relay capped the 3A boys meet in eighth in 1:31.08 by Ryan Taylor, Gavin Krawizcki, Toby Marco and Jack Root.

Other 2A medals

Garden Spot junior Peter Hasse had a terrific swim of 2:04.70 to win a fourth-place medal in the 200 individual medley. Cameron Connelly of Annville-Cleona earned seventh-place hardware in the same event, dropping 4.37 seconds with a 2.10.62.

The Cocalico foursome of Logan Sensenig, Evan Zeni, Ryan Brubaker and Andrew Seprinski combined to swim 1:34.27, good enough for fourth in the 200 free relay.

Lampeter-Strasburg was sixth in the same race as Ryan Smecker, Christian Rota, Kyle Spaulding and Andrew Reidenbaugh swam a 1:36.62.

Busy, busy

A little more than 24 hours after playing all 32 minutes at the Giant Center during the girls 2A basketball championships, Columbia’s Emily Gambler swam two events on Friday.

Competing as an independent, Gambler swam back-to-back girls 2A events, the 50 free and 100 butterfly, finishing with a seventh-place medal with a 25.96 50 free.

“I was a little tired, but it was really fun,” Gambler said. “I’m really thankful for everybody that helps me do both. I’m glad to have that time with my teammates.”