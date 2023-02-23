Many swimmers compete alongside their teams. The Parrys swim alongside family.

Sisters Kayla and Mia Parry — respectively a senior and freshman at Garden Spot — have been competing together through this winter even though the Spartans don’t have enough swimmers to field an official team.

But when you can have two sisters finish in the top three of a league championship race, one family may as well be a team.

“It definitely brings more competitiveness,” said Mia, who won the Lancaster-Lebanon League 200-yard IM in a career-best 2:07.77 earlier this month. “We both are competitive and like to swim, so it motivates all of us.”

Kayla placed third in the same race with a 2:09.83.

“I love swimming with my sisters because I know it will be a good competition because I know how good they are,” Kayla said.

Though they were never all in high school at the same time, the oldest Parry sister, Ashley, is currently at Olivet Nazarene University. Kayla will continue her swimming career there next year.

But competing among the siblings and other swimmers from the L-L is not the only driving force for the Parrys. They would like to create a turning point for Garden Spot swimming and build more widespread interest in the sport.

“It motivates me, because I want to get my name out there, as an independent swimmer,” Kayla said. “I’d like to get my name out there so we can have a team in the future.”

Until then, though, they have had to mentally adapt to never being the home team during the dual meet season, but rather always being exhibition guests.

“With us not having our own team and not our own atmosphere, I try to prepare for that,” Mia said.

But that’s not always the case, as they also compete for the Lancaster Aquatic Club. In fact, each sister’s favorite event is not a part of high school competition. Mia prefers the 200 backstroke and Kayla leans toward the 200 butterfly. In her last dual-exhibition, Kayla participated in the 200 freestyle, but, after checking with the officials, swam it as the 200 butterfly.

For the next month, their focus will be on the high school events, with the District Three championships to be held March 3-4 at Cumberland Valley. In addition to their success at the 200 IM, Kayla and Mia each picked up a silver medal at the L-L meet, so they will be a force in multiple events at districts. Kayla recorded a 58.23 in the 100 butterfly, and Mia had a personal-best 58.59 in the 100 backstroke.

“Last year, I placed fourth in both events (at districts),” Kayla said. “This year, I hope to place better and qualify for states.”

Like Kayla, Mia prepares to get better places rather than focusing on the clock from the start.

“I think when I focus on times I can get into my own head,” Mia said. “So I focus on winning, and then the times will take care of themselves.”

Kayla’s best career times are a 2:07.04 in the 200 IM and a 57.44 I the 100 butterfly.