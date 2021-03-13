When Penn Manor’s Wes Kendig earned a bronze medal at the District Three Class 3A swimming championships with his time of 51.87 in the 100-yard butterfly, it capped a solid high school career in style.

Yet his performance was so much more.

It also highlighted Kendig’s incredible abilities to overcome obstacles of epic proportions.

“It felt really good,” he said of his race. “I didn’t really expect to do that well with how the season went. We couldn’t really be in the pool that much, and at the start weren’t able to be in our pool.”

Of course, what Kendig had already overcome during his Comets career may have made COVID-19 and its forced training delays seem minor.

Kendig has Type 1 diabetes, something that went undetected until Christmas break of his freshman season. It’s something that nearly ended his swimming career — and life —prematurely.

His parents, Brandon and Cathi Kendig, noticed their son was tired more that he should be. Wes was sleeping most of the time. Something seemed off, so he was tested for several ailments. It was found out that his body had stopped producing insulin — that’s when things got really concerning.

Already hospitalized, Wes Kendig’s blood sugar spiked to 1,800. Considering the normal level is about 100, this became a very dangerous situation. Next thing he knew he was in an ambulance heading from Lancaster General to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

The severity of his condition caused cerebral swelling, and things were touch-and-go, particularly during the first three days in CHOP’s ICU.

Brandon Kendig said being an athlete may have saved his son’s life.

“His heart rate through it all was so high. Because he was in shape through swimming kept him alive,” he said. “His heart rate was elevated for a long time.”

Penn Manor coach Eric Urban remembered being in his first year with the Comets and heard from Wes’ sister, Jordyn, about the situation.

“I just thought I hope he is OK, but when I heard he was at CHOP I thought it’s got to be pretty serious,” Urban said. “He was a freshman, so in the sport he had time to grow, but it’s his health that mattered.”

After seven days at CHOP, Wes Kendig returned home, prepared for a lifetime of physical awareness.

“When they got this under control it was educational. It’s something he will have to live with the rest of his life,” Brandon Kendig said.

“The biggest thing is I can change it so I do whatever I can,” Wes Kendig said. “I can’t go around and do things. I have to be planning out every meal and that makes it more difficult, especially when rushing around.”

Not only does Kendig check his blood sugar many times per day, he also injects insulin prior to eating, as much as eight times per day.

It’s a lot of responsibility to take on for a teenager, even a high school senior, However, his mother is quick to credit Kendig for taking care of everything himself, from diet to shots.

“Luckily he eats a lot of the same foods and he’s good at his math to balance the carbs and sugars,” she said. “Each time he tests he has it figured out what he can do.”

Even with precautions, sometimes things get out of balance, particularly in a heavy swimming workout. Kendig keeps his go-to food at the ready.

In fact, Urban said Kendig would swim to the end of the pool, jump out of the water, pop some fruit snacks or Reese’s into his mouth and jump right back in the water.

Amazingly, Kendig also returned to the pool later that freshman season and qualified for the Lancaster-Lebanon League championships.

“I knew he had it, knew it was an issue, but he never made it an issue,” Urban said. “He’s very mature for his age. He’s kind of a realist. He wanted to get back to normalcy. The four years I’ve known him, he never mentioned anything about it.”

Urban said that Kendig stood out in the water, not just for what he overcame.

“Out of all swimmers I’ve coached at Penn Manor over the four years, he’s one of the most powerful swimmers I’ve seen,” the coach said. “He is straight power, strength and endurance in the water, especially considering what he’s gone through. He never used it as a crutch and that’s one thing I always admired.”

The last three seasons, Kendig has qualified for the District Three meet, capped by the 2021 bronze medal, which nearly earned him an at-large berth to next weekend’s PIAA championships.

At home, Brandon and Cathi Kendig watched the Cumberland Valley livestream and knew their son’s butterfly swim was special, especially coming from the third of four heats.

“The way they were shooting video and the announcing made it a lot nicer trying to follow,” Brandon said. “We were following his time and seeing how it matched up to the final heat. We are really proud of him for pushing the way he did.”

“Right after he touched the wall, he saw his time and it was the biggest smile I have ever seen Wes have,” Urban said. “It ended up being his last high school swim. It was a great end to his career. I’m glad he accomplished what he wanted.”