LEWISBURG — Two weeks ago, Ryan Brubaker thought he would be closing his high school swimming career as Cocalico’s 200- and 400-yard free relay teams competed at the District Three Class 2A championships two weeks ago.

So, to celebrate, Brubaker and teammates Logan Sensenig, Evan Zeni and Andrew Seprinski dropped time in both events at Cumberland Valley High School.

It wasn’t a final swim after all. The three freshmen saw to it.

The Eagles qualified for the PIAA 2A championships and, amazingly, on the first day of state competition, the 200 free relay dropped time again.

The four combined to go 1:33.90 and finished 22nd at Bucknell University on Friday. There’s at least one more swim to go for the foursome, too, Saturday’s 400 free relay.

Cocalico coach Wendy Enck said she doesn’t know how the four boys keep exceeding expectations.

“They nailed it at districts and we told them this morning, ‘You’ve got nothing to lose. Let’s just go,’ and they did,” the proud coach said. “To have a best time, when you get 22nd and were seeded 25th, you can’t ask for anything else.

Enck said the laid-back nature of the group — led by Brubaker, the hulking 6-foot-6 South Carolina football recruit — helps a lot.

“He’s a great guy, We are so thankful he is on our team,” Seprinski said. “We joke and call him the ‘dad’ of our team.”

Sensenig added that with three freshmen, the four needed to bond to be successful and they have the perfect mentor.

“Just being here at all is a crazy feeling. We are extremely excited about that,” he said. “Ryan is the glue guy. He really brings us together.”

For his part, Brubaker credited his three rookie teammates with him getting some additional swims for the Eagles.

“They are all better swimmers than I am. They are all club swimmers. They all do extra as far as swimming goes,” he said. “They are always improving, always getting better. They are a fun group to be around.”

Fun is the key word for this group.

“There’s a little bit of monkeying around every now and then,” Brubaker said. “Our teams that have come to states have always been fun, even my sophomore year, when we got here and it was canceled (because of COVID-19).

“This is a special meet and it’s the best in PA from all over the place. To come here and compete and match ourselves up against really good teams, it’s beneficial not so much for me, but for the three freshmen on our team. They get a taste of what high school states is like.”

Zeni said the team was looking to the future, until the future became the present.

“I thought it was crazy, actually. I didn’t know what to think at first,” he said of Friday’s performance. “We are three freshmen, and you think about the future. I didn’t realize we would make it to states freshman year. For the future, it’s going to be crazy.”