LEWISBURG — Cedar Crest’s Logan Smith struggled to recap a brilliant high school swimming career when the second day of the PIAA Class 3A boys swimming championships ended Thursday evening.

However, the senior definitely capped his career in style when he won a state silver medal in the 100-yard breaststroke.

“I don’t know if there is a way you can sum up four years,” he said. “I wouldn’t be anywhere I am without the coaching I have gotten throughout the years, one of those coaches being my mom, especially. The best way to sum it up is: I am happy where I am and ready to see where the future will take me.”

For starters, the future will take Smith to swim for the University of Kentucky after his final high school swim of 55.65 was good for second behind Jake Wang of Conestoga, who went 54.95.

Smith earned his trip to the podium after posting the fastest morning preliminary time when he broke 56 seconds with a 55.80.

“I went into this morning and was happy with my time,” he said. “I lowered from this morning, so it made me happy to be able to come back and do that.”

Still, Smith thought he could have gone faster in the finals.

“There are things I could do differently. No race is perfect,” he said. “It’s one of those things you take as a learning experience. You grow. Yes, it was a lower time, but things can always improve. I am definitely happy with that but there’s things that will be improved upon.”

After swimming the 200 individual medley on Wednesday, Smith was all about Thursday’s two breaststroke swims.

“All the training, all the effort put in the pool was focused on the breaststroke,” he said. “Don’t get me wrong, I wanted to go out and do the best I could in the IM. After yesterday’s swim, that was out of the mind already. We moved on to today.”

Ava Knopsnyder gained a lot of experience during Wednesday’s first day of the championships. On Thursday, the Ephrata freshman put that to good use.

After swimming in the 200 free consolations on the first day of competition, Knopsnyder came back Thursday to win an eighth-place medal in the 500 free with her time of 5:03.22.

“I realize that being in the top eight is actually a really big deal. Having this medal around my neck is awesome,” she said.

Learning her lesson well, the key was a quick preliminary swim of 4:59.14 that earned her a spot in the championship finals.

“Right when I got out (of the water), I knew I made it,” Knopsnyder said. “I knew I had to go under five to make top eight. Even though I didn’t do my best tonight. I am still happy with it. I still have to get over those nerves.”

While a PIAA medal as a frosh was a goal, it was also a dream.

“It was both,” she said looking at the podium. “Sitting up there was a dream. All those people, all juniors and seniors. I didn’t feel intimidated. Everyone was so nice and was cheering. You just felt appreciated.

While happy with her 11th place finish in Wednesday’s 200 free, Knopsnyder knows she can come back even stronger as a sophomore next season.

“I feel like going for top five next year will be the goal for the 500 free,” she said. “I don’t know what event I will do for my other event, I know definitely the 5-free.”

Lebanon’s Carlos Hidalgo swam for his second medal in as many days in Thursday’s 100 free. Hidalgo, who took home eighth place hardware in the 50 on the first day, dropped .37 seconds, moving up one place to seventh with his swim of 45.80.

“I do feel better than yesterday,” said. “My swim? I was tired, I’m not going to lie. I did hope for a better spot, but seventh isn’t bad compared to yesterday.”

A junior, Hidalgo is looking forward to moving up the podium next season, saying: “Hopefully I will be able to beat those times.”

Cedars teammate Will Parker earned a consolation swim in the boys 100 breaststroke and finished 11th overall with his 57.48.

Elizabeth Perot of Warwick dropped 2.72 seconds off her seed time to go 5:04.49 in the girls 500 free in the morning preliminaries, earning her a spot in the evening consolations. The senior closed her high school career with a second solid swim and placed 12th overall with a 5:05.37.

Solanco’s Addie Scott was certainly busy with three individual swims on the day. The junior reached the 100 backstroke consolation finals and ended up in 12th with a 57.37. Earlier, she swam 57.28 in the prelims, as well as her 18th-place finish in the 100 free (52.79).

Manheim Township’s 400 free relay team of Henry Gingrich, Ryan Maietta, Coleman Stevens and Graham Calhoun reached the evening consolations. The foursome capped the outstanding high school careers of Gingrich and Calhoun by placing 14th in 3:12.54.

Other L-L finishes

Gingrich was 19th and Warwick’s Brenden Stuhltrager 27th in the 100 free. Warwick teammate James Moll was 26th in the 100 backstroke.

Ethan Lloyd of Ephrata finished 20th in the 500 free.

Hempfield’s Ella Root competed in the girls 100 breaststroke, coming in 27th.

Warwick’s girls 400 relay of Tenra Adams, Kendall Eby, Melanie Hahn and Isabel Miller capped the morning prelims by placing 22nd.