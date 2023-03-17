LEWISBURG - As he grew up, Lebanon senior Carlos Hidalgo had tried karate, baseball and soccer before ultimately settling on swimming. From his start in the pool, he always knew one thing.

“I like going as fast as possible,” he said.

Hidalgo sprinted to a new personal best time of 20.49 seconds in the PIAA Class 3A boys freestyle championship Friday night inside Kinney Natatorium at Bucknell University. It was fast enough for a bronze medal. It goes along with the gold medals Hidalgo previously won in the same event at the District Three and Lancaster-Lebanon League championship meets.

Though soft-spoken, Hidalgo, a recruit of St. Bonaventure University in New York, was all smiles after receiving his bronze medal.

“I had more nerves today because I wanted that gold my senior year,” he said. “It’s still pretty good. I was seeded fourth. So I moved up.”

Warwick senior Brendon Stuhltrager also competed in a state championship final Friday, placing seventh in the boys 100 yard butterfly in 50.19 seconds, the second-best time of his career in the event.

“It was pretty good,” Stuhltrager said. “I was working on my swim this morning to lessen my amount of kicks so I come off the wall with more speed, then the last lap just try to hang on.”

The son of Albright University swim coach John Stuhltrager and younger brother of Albright standout swimmer Morgan Stuhltrager, Brendon Stuhltrager now has two state medals in his collection. The other is the gold medal he won as the No. 9 hitter and starting center fielder for last year’s Warwick baseball team that won the PIAA Class 6A championship.

“It (the seventh-place medal) will go in my mom’s scrapbook,” Stuhltrager said. “We’ll pull it back out for graduation photos. I’ll wear the two state medals then.”

Hidalgo and Stuhltrager were the lone medalists among a large group of L-L swimmers that competed Friday.

3A girls:

Ephrata sophomore Ava Knopsnyder was the top L-L girls finisher in Friday’s events.

After missing the cut on the 200 yard freestyle final by about a half-second, Knopsnyder won the consolation in a time of 1:52.50 seconds to place ninth overall, an improvement of five spots from her original seeding.

“I’m not really upset with it,” Knopsnyder said. “I wanted to win the heat. It was better than the morning. I felt better. My mindset was better.”

Also in the 200 yard freestyle consolation was Solanco senior Addie Scott, who improved four spots from her original seeding to finish 12th overall in 1:54.69. She’ll finish off her prep career in the 100 yard freestyle Saturday.

“I had a lot of fun,” Scott said. “My time was not what I wanted it to be. But it’s OK.”

Garden Spot freshman Mia Parry completed the 200 yard individual medley consolation in 2:08.77, 0.22 seconds faster than the time she swam at districts. She’ll compete in the 100 yard backstroke Saturday.

“I had some nerves,” Parry said of her debut at states. “I prayed about it a lot. I’m a Christian. I laid it out with Jesus. … I wish I did a little bit better. But I’m happy with it. I’m going to come back Saturday and get after it.”

The L-L’s only 3A girls relay team at states was Manheim Township’s 200 yard medley relay squad. The Blue Streaks finished 24th overall in 1:52.32. The group is made up of juniors Emilie Mosner and Anna Sassaman, sophomore Emerson Mandrell and freshman Cami Schwartz. So the entire relay squad has something to build on for next year.

“I’m so proud of all the girls,” Mosner said. “We didn’t do our best today but it doesn’t take away from our season. We’ve had a lot of ups and downs this season but we’ve always been there for each other. … The future looks bright for Township swimming. We’ll be back next year.”

Garden Spot senior Kayla Parry competed in states for the second year in a row but saw her prep career come to a close Friday morning. A recruit of Olivet Nazarene University in Illinois, Parry finished 21st in the 200 yard individual medley in 2:11.40 and 24th in the 100 yard butterfly in 59.08.

“I’m tired, exhausted, but you have to push through,” Parry said. “I’m a little disappointed I didn’t make finals. It’s the end of the season. I wanted to get it done with. … I’m excited for my sister (Mia).”

Warwick junior Tenra Adams swam 25.07 in the 50 yard freestyle, putting her 29th overall.

3A boys: The 200 yard medley relay teams from Manheim Township and Ephrata finished up their seasons in the preliminary round Friday morning.

The Blue Streaks (Cole Stevens, Jeremiah Gocotano, Maietta and Davin Urban) finished 28th in 1:40.14, while the Mountaineers (Chad Jones, Joey Myer, Ethan Lloyd and Peter Suhrbier) set a season-best time in 1:37.17 to finish 19th.

“I’m happy with the time,” Lloyd said of Ephrata. “Going into this we didn’t have any aspirations like, ‘We’re going to crush it and medal at finals.’ We had the attitude we’ll go and have fun.”

Lloyd and Maietta, both longtime clubmates, swam side-by-side in a 200 yard freestyle preliminary heat, with Lloyd finishing 19th overall (1:43.99). Conestoga Valley’s Daniel Ivanchikov also competed in the event, finishing 28th (1:46.47).

“I was just super excited to be next to Ryan (Maietta),” Lloyd said. “We’ve been training with each other for so long. We’re best friends. That was our last race together. Being next to him was awesome.”

Maietta, in his third event of the morning session, finished 18th in the 100 yard butterfly (51.66 seconds).

Lebanon junior Will Parker improved on his state seeding by 10 spots in the 50 yard freestyle, finishing 19th overall (21.60).

“I was really working on my turns, underwaters and start (this week),” Parker said. “I can’t say I’m mad but I can’t say I’m fully satisfied with it. I can always do better.”

