The regular season is in the rear-view mirror for Lancaster-Lebanon League swim teams as the postseason begins with the league championships, set for Friday and Saturday evenings at Wilson High School.

League coaches are looking forward to the event for many different reasons.

For starters, many welcome a return to the normal routine of girls and boys competing both days after the 2021 championships had the girls swim on Friday and boys Saturday to cut down on the crowd because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That is what Manheim Township coach Dan Graybill, whose boys and girls squads won the team titles last year, is anxious for.

“Over the past few years, it has become a unique team-bonding experience,” he said. “The girls will be able to support the boys' team and vice-versa this season.

“Overall. I think the competitive experience the league meet offers is a very positive one and one the kids really look forward to. There's lots of school spirit in the air. It's very infectious.”

After an outstanding regular season that included winning both Section Two titles, Ephrata will turn its attention to some individual races. With athletes who swam several of the top three times in the L-L this season, the Mountaineers will be ready.

“We are looking forward to leagues,” coach Mickey Molchany said. “We had a few kids and relays post some top times in the league during the regular season, so it will be nice to see them race against the top competitors.”

Hempfield coach Casey Lear is confident his team is prepared to dive in against the league’s best.

“Our team is very excited for the league meet,” he said. “Both teams performed very well in their dual-meet season, but are only just starting to really come alive now.”

Coach Wendy Enck of Cocalico is most excited for her young swimmers, who will make their L-L championship debuts.

“We have 11 swimmers going and seven are first-timers,” she said. “It has rejuvenated my excitement for the event, to walk them through and prepare for this weekend. I cannot wait to see what they do. They are all going to do great things.”

Even for teams that may not have the depth to score points during dual meets or even post top times during the season, the league meet offers another opportunity to compete.

“We are looking forward to the league championships to continue to see dramatic improvements for every swimmer, as well as try to qualify for 2A districts,” Lancaster Catholic coach Matt DePietro said.

Elizabethtown coach Chad Houck said that last year’s championship meets paid dividends during the 2021-22 campaign.

“We had huge success in our relays last year and that’s really carried over some competitive energy to this season,” he said. “It’s also nice at the end of the year to have that leagues group together, lifting each other up, focused on a fast end-of-season goal.”

Returning champs

Expect several new names and faces to reach the top of the podium this season, but there are plenty of defending champs returning.

That includes Logan Smith of Cedar Crest, who won the boys’ 200-yard individual medley as well as the 100 breaststroke, in which he broke his own league record.

Independent swimmer Ethan Shonk, now a senior at Donegal, won two titles as well last year, the 200 free and 100 backstroke.

Manheim Township’s Henry Gingrich and Ephrata’s Ethan Lloyd also return a year after winning the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle, respectively.

On the girls’ side, Solanco’s Addie Scott won both the 200 and 100 freestyle races as a sophomore last year. Liz Perot, who won the 500 free for Manheim Township last year, is now a senior swimming at Warwick.

Warwick also returns all four members of its 400 free relay — Melanie Hahn, Tenra Adams, Isabel Miller and Kendall Eby — which helps explain why the Warriors won the Section One crown.

A year ago, Township opened the boys’ meet by setting a league record in the 200 medley relay. Three of those swimmers — Graham Calhoun, Brady Schwartz and Gingrich — are back. Winners of the Section One boys title, the Blue Streaks have plenty of talent to plug in for the graduated Connor Paladino.

Of course, with the number of freshmen and sophomores that posted some of the league’s best times this season, there are no sure winners as great races should be the norm.

After all, it is the league championship meet.

“All in all, the L-L League championship meet is my favorite swimming event of the year,” Lear said. “There are so many talented swimmers in our league and to watch them all compete for titles and points makes this meet one of the most fun and exciting places to be in (Pennsylvania).”

