Sure, being sisters has made Kayla and Mia Parry close. Competing with and against each other in swimming has made them closer.

But their closeness went a little over the top at the District Three swimming championships, when they tied for the silver medal in the girls Class 3A 200-yard IM with a pair of 2:07.07s.

They were even next to each other at the time, Kayla in Lane 2 and Mia in Lane 3. But they entered as the fifth and third seeds, respectively, making their finishes a bit unexpected.

Their time was a personal best for each of them.

Though denied a gold medal — Hershey’s Sydney Stasz won with a 2:05.52 — both sisters were happy with the result.

“I’m very happy we tied,” said Mia, a freshman. “I didn’t want to lose to her and she didn’t want to lose to me.”

Kayla added a bronze medal shortly afterward with a 57.60 in the 100 butterfly.

“I’ve gotten used to it over the years,” Kayla, a senior, said of having two championship swims within 30 minutes. “If I did well in the first event, it carries over into the second.”

Mia also added a second medal at the meet. On Saturday she was fifth in the 100 backstroke with a 58.34.

Lebanon makes history

Lebanon never had a swimmer win a district tile before this weekend, but then Carlos Hidalgo took two gold medals in less than 24 hours.

Hidalgo, a senior, won the Cedars’ first district title with a 20.74 in the 50 freestyle on Friday night, beating Brady Robidas by .01 seconds. On Saturday, he won again, this time with a 46.00 in the 100 freestyle.

Even with winning the district in two events, Hidalgo did not have his best times in either event. His seed times from his Lancaster-Lebanon League championship swims were 20.67 and 45.55, respectively.

“I’m very happy and grateful that I got those titles,” Hidalgo said. “This weekend was not the best for my times, but I’m grateful for the wins.”

Double the silvers

While Manheim Central’s Ashley Mellinger was the only Lancaster-Lebanon League girl to win two golds, claiming the 200 IM (2:11.45) and the 100 butterfly (57.22), Donegal’s Sierra Houck had an accomplishment that was almost as impressive.

Houck was the third seed in both the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle. She improved both her place and her seed time in both events to come away with two silver medals. She had a 24.60 in the 50 freestyle and a 54.27 in the 100 freestyle.

“This was a very successful weekend,” Houck said. “I really wanted personal bests, for sure. And I wanted to do better than what I did in states last year.”

Her 100 freestyle time on Saturday morning was even more impressive, considering a last-minute change: Her suit tore before the event, so she was actually competing in a backup.

Taking nothing for granted

Sometimes the seeding times entering a district meet can be misleading. For example, in the Class 3A boys 200 freestyle relay, Hempfield was seeded third and Manheim Township sixth, but neither took a medal.

Lancaster Catholic’s Addison Elliott, the No. 1 seed in the 2A girls 100 backstroke, was making sure that a similar fate did not await her.

“It was on my mind a bit because I knew a few girls here had seed times that were not their best ever times,” Elliott said.

Elliott, taking nothing for granted, had a lead of almost a half-second midway through the race, and secured her gold medal with a 57.37, bettering her own school record.