LEWISBURG - Five Lancaster-Lebanon League swimmers will compete in the second half of PIAA Class 3A championships inside Kinney Natatorium at Bucknell University on Saturday.

Lebanon sprinters Carlos Hidalgo and Will Parker will take home some form of hardware. Hidalgo, who took bronze in the 3A boys 50 yard freestyle Friday, logged the second-fastest time in the boys 100 yard freestyle preliminary round (45.12) Saturday morning to advance to the championship final in the nightcap.

Parker came into the boys 100 yard breaststroke seeded 13th, then posted the fourth-fastest time (56.46) in the preliminary round to qualify for the championship final.

Ephrata junior Ethan Lloyd had the 11th fastest time in the boys 500 yard freestyle preliminary round (4:38.25) and will swim in the consolation heat later Saturday.

Solanco senior Addie Scott came into the girls 3A 100 yard freestyle seeded 26th and blew that out of the water by swimming 53.07 in a preliminary heat, the 14th-fastest time of the morning session to qualify her for the consolation heat later in the day.

Ephrata sophomore Ava Knopsnyder will compete in the 500 freestyle consolation.

Manheim Township freshman dynamo Cami Schwartz qualified for the the 3A girls 100 yard breaststroke consolation with the 11th-fastest time in the preliminary round (1:05.87).

Fourteen other L-L swimmers were in action Saturday morning.

3A girls:

Garden Spot freshman Mia Parry finished 21st overall in the 100 yard backstroke (58.55) in Day Two of her first trip to states.

“I knew there was going to be some pressure with it,” Parry said. “But I had some fun doing it. (Next year) I want to come here and get after it, don’t hold back at all.”

Competing in the 100 yard breaststroke in the morning session, Manheim Township junior Emilie Mosner swam 1:07.91 to put her 24th overall.

“It’s God’s plan,” Mosner said. “It’s something to build on and come back from. … I can celebrate the fact that I was able to perform to get here. … It’s something I won’t take for granted.”

3A boys:

Warwick senior Brendon Stuhltrager, a night after placing seventh in the boys 100 yard butterfly, finished 21st in the 100 yard freestyle Saturday. He set a personal best time in the event in 47.38 seconds despite missing the wall on his first turn.

“I was too far away from the wall when I did my flip,” he said. “So I barely got a push off the wall.”

He’ll pick up a bat Monday for the first time since last summer - Stuhltrager was the starting center fielder and No. 9 hitter on Warwick’s state championship baseball team last spring.

“I did do a little longer warm down (after the race),” he said. “I’m just going to go home and go back to baseball.”

Three L-L teams competed in the 400 yard freestyle relay Saturday morning: Ephrata, Hempfield and Manheim Township.

The Black Knights (Ryan Taylor, Andrew Gates, Toby Marco, Jack Root) would have finished 31st with a time of 3:19.20 but were instead disqualified for an illegal turn. Meanwhile, the Mountaineers (Ethan Lloyd, Chad Jones, Peter Suhrbier, Joey Myer) finished 22nd (3:14.79) and the Blue Streaks (Ryan Maietta, Davin Urban, Adam Pasewicz, Cole Stevens) finished 25th (3:15.17).

“It was a steady climb for us to get here,” Maietta said of the Streaks. “Training throughout the season. Just consistently dropping times. But it has been a grind to get to where we are today.”

Full PIAA swimming results