MECHANICSBURG — It’s hard to envision a better ending to a high school career than Cocalico’s Robert Gehman had during Friday’s PIAA Class 2A swimming championships at Cumberland Valley High School.

Even if he didn’t believe it at first.

Gehman won the first heat in the 100-yard breaststroke and earned a sixth-place medal with a 59.73, dropping nearly a second from his seed time.

“The first thing that went through my head was I saw a five and there were only four numbers on the board,” he said. “I celebrated, then took a double take to make sure it was me. After seeing one minute for so long, seeing a nine on the board was shocking.”

Entering the meet knowing it was his final go-round, Gehman sets his sights on breaking one minute for the first time.

“Being the last swim of the last meet of my last year of high school makes it so much better that my lifetime goal was reached after 12 years,” he said. “So much work went into it. I had to tell myself before not to care about the place and not to worry too much about that time. Have fun with it and ride it like my life depends on it.”

Cocalico coach Wendy Enck said Gehman is very deserving of such a finale.

“It was a lot of hard work,” she said. “Mentally he was focused the entire time. He wanted to break a minute his last swim of his high school career. He had the stroke, had the mentality, it was just a matter of the small things.”

And Gehman got to take home some hardware, even if that wasn’t a primary concern.

“I thought I don’t need a medal. I just wanted to have fun at my last high school meet,” he said. “It’s a great way to display accomplishment, I just can’t wear it around.”

A pair of Donegal swimmers capped their terrific high school careers on Friday as Jordynn Park and Claire O’Neill competed in the girls portion of the 2A championships.

Park earned a sixth-place medal in the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.28 and placed 11th in the 100 butterfly in 59.05.

O’Neill closed with a ninth-place finish in the 200 individual medley, dropping .75 off her time for a 2:10.30.

Indians' coach Allison Kreider said both were disappointed in their final meet, but left with smiles knowing they are moving on to swim in college —Park at Delaware and O’Neill at Seton Hall.

Donegal teammate Ethan Shonk scored a pair of medals during the boys competition. The junior’s 200 freestyle time of 1:45.51 was good for fifth place and his 52.08 in the 100 backstroke earned sixth-place hardware.

“I am pleased with my placements, but I added time off my PR in both of my events — not much, but feel I could have done better,” said Shonk “I am happy we were even able to have a year swimming at all. I’m going to have to put my head down and focus on next season, looking forward to training and getting better.”

“He has to be happy going in with the seed he did and came out placing higher than his seed,” Kreider said of Shonk. “I told all the kids it’s a crazy year, so you have to be happy with anything. I am just glad we were able to have the meet. When we got our deck passes, I was like we are one step closer to last year.”

Fellow Donegal junior Grant Leibfried finished 13th overall with a 53.05 in the 100 butterfly.

The 3A championships are Saturday, and Gehman said he is looking forward to watching his Five Star Club teammates compete for Manheim Township.

“I’ll be watching them and cheering loudly,” he said.