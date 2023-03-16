LEWISBURG - The Lancaster-Lebanon League girls swimmers will compete in the nightcap in Day Two of the PIAA Class 2A championships inside Kinney Natatorium on the campus of Bucknell University on Thursday.

District Three Class 2A 100 yard backstroke champion Addison Elliott of Lancaster Catholic will get a medal at the very least, as she qualified for the finals of the state event after swimming 58.15 seconds Thursday morning. Bedford's Leah Shackley, an Indiana recruit, broke her own state record in the event by swimming 51.71 seconds in Thursday's preliminary, a day after Shackley set a new state record by winning the 100 yard butterfly in 52.40 seconds.

District Three Class 2A 100 yard freestyle silver medalist Sierra Houck of Donegal qualified for the consolation round of the state event after swimming 54.41 seconds in a preliminary heat.

Meanwhile, seasons came to a close for five other L-L girls swimmers and seven L-L boys swimmers.

2A girls: Fisher, who placed fourth in the 100 yard breaststroke at the District 3-2A meet, finished 27th overall in the state event, swimming 1:10.55.

“I’m definitely happy with it,” Fisher said. “I hope I make it back next year. I can be faster and to make finals would be my goal.”

Lampeter-Strasburg’s Zara Paisley, who nabbed a District 3-2A bronze medal in the 100 yard freestyle two weeks ago, finished 17th in the preliminary round of the state event, swimming 54.77 seconds, just .03 seconds shy of qualifying for the consolation round.

“It’s been a rough season,” Paisley said. “But this performance was better than I anticipated because I’ve had meet after meet lately. I’m just glad I got to this point. I’m not disappointed.”

Teammate Kylie Gerhardt entered the 100 yard backstroke seeded 29th and improved on that by two spots, finishing 27th overall in 1:01.92.

“It felt good,” Gerhardt said. “It was tiring. It was a hard race. I have performed better but I’m happy with how I did because it’s been a long few weeks. I’ve had a great season. Just the opportunity to get here, compete and support my teammates was the most fulfilling thing for me.”

Paisley and Gerhardt then joined teammates Madelyn Juba and Ashley Prouse to compete in the 400 yard freestyle relay. The group entered the event seeded 27th and improved on that by two spots by placing 25th overall in 3:51.2.

Paisley, Gerhardt and Prouse competed in both days of the 2A events, after the Pioneers’ 200 yard freestyle relay team placed 21st on Wednesday, when Paisley also placed 27th in the 200 yard individual medley.

“It was a shaky start to the season with some of the teammates,” Gerhardt said. “And some personal things things happened. But by the end of the season the whole team was super close. These are all my best friends. Getting to come up here has been so fun.”

2A boys: Garden Spot’s Zach Delgado and Northern Lebanon’s Carter Cheslock swam side-by-side in their preliminary heat of the boys 2A 100 yard freestyle. Cheslock’s time of 49.79 seconds put him 23rd overall, while Delgado’s 49.73 seconds put him 26th overall.

“I think it went good,” Delgado said. “I could’ve done better. It’s a different pool. … I’m a multi-sport student-athlete. I play soccer in the fall. But before this year I didn’t really have a sport I was aiming for to play in college. After this swim season, I figured out I want to stay with swimming and pursue that.”

Pequea Valley’s Ethan Wanner dropped nearly a half of a second off of his time from districts in the 100 yard breaststroke when he swam a 1:01.10 in a preliminary heat of the state event, finishing 19th overall, an improvement of six spots from his original seeding entering the day.

“It wasn’t the best but I dropped time from districts,” Wanner said. “I’m glad I made it to states.”

The fresh-faced Cocalico 400 yard freestyle relay team of junior Nic Guthridge and sophomores Andrew Seprinski, Logan Sensenig and Evan Zeni dropped nearly a full second from their time at districts by swimming 3:24.60 in a preliminary heat of the state event, setting the group’s new season-best time. The Eagles finished 23rd overall in the event.

“I’m pretty happy with that,” Zeni said. “I’m tired.”

Zeni, Seprinski and Sensenig also competed in the 200 freestyle relay team that finished 22nd on Wednesday, when Zeni also placed 27th in the 200 yard freestyle. In other words, the few Eagles had a pair of busy days at the PIAA championships.

“I think we’re happy to be here,” Zeni said. “Not all teams get a chance to come here. We have a good future. Next year is where it’s at for us.”