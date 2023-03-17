LEWISBURG - Three girls swimmers and three boys swimmers from the Lancaster-Lebanon League will compete in the nightcap of the PIAA Class 3A swimming championships Friday inside Kinney Natatorium on the campus of Bucknell University.

Up first on the girls side. Ephrata’s Ava Knopsnyder and Solanco’s Addie Scott will compete in the 200 yard freestyle consolation, while Garden Spot freshman Mia Parry will swim in the 200 yard individual medley consolation.

Following that will be the boys, which includes Manheim Township junior Ethan Lloyd in the 200 yard freestyle consolation, Lebanon’s Carlos Hidalgo in the 50 yard freestyle final and Warwick’s Brenden Stuhltrager in the 100 yard butterfly final.

Below is a recap of performances of several other L-L swimmers who competed in the preliminary rounds Friday morning.

3A girls: The L-L’s only 3A girls relay team at states was Manheim Township’s 200 yard medley relay squad. The Blue Streaks finished 24th overall in 1:52.32. The group is made up of juniors Emilie Mosner and Anna Sassaman, sophomore Emerson Mandrell and freshman Cami Schwartz. So the entire relay squad has something to build on for next year.

“I’m so proud of all the girls,” Mosner said. “We didn’t do our best today but it doesn’t take away from our season. We’ve had a lot of ups and downs this season but we’ve always been there for each other. … The future looks bright for Township swimming. We’ll be back next year.”

Garden Spot senior Kayla Parry competed in states for the second year in a row but saw her prep career come to a close Friday morning. A recruit of Olivet Nazarene University in Illinois, Parry finished 21st in the 200 yard individual medley in 2:11.40 and 24th in the 100 yard butterfly in 59.08.

“I’m tired, exhausted, but you have to push through,” Parry said. “I’m a little disappointed I didn’t make finals. It’s the end of the season. I wanted to get it done with. … I’m excited for my sister (Mia).”

Warwick junior Tenra Adams swam 25.07 in the 50 yard freestyle, putting her 29th overall.

3A boys: The 200 yard medley relay teams from Manheim Township and Ephrata finished up their seasons in the preliminary round Friday morning.

The Blue Streaks (Cole Stevens, Jeremiah Gocotano, Maietta and Davin Urban) finished 28th in 1:40.14, while the Mountaineers (Chad Jones, Joey Myer, Ethan Lloyd and Peter Suhrbier) set a season-best time in 1:37.17 to finish 19th.

“I’m happy with the time,” Lloyd said of Ephrata. “Going into this we didn’t have any aspirations like, ‘We’re going to crush it and medal at finals.’ We had the attitude we’ll go and have fun.”

Lloyd and Maietta, both longtime clubmates, swam side-by-side in a 200 yard freestyle preliminary heat, with Lloyd finishing 19th overall (1:43.99). Conestoga Valley’s Daniel Ivanchikov also competed in the event, finishing 28th (1:46.47).

“I was just super excited to be next to Ryan (Maietta),” Lloyd said. “We’ve been training with each other for so long. We’re best friends. That was our last race together. Being next to him was awesome.”

Maietta, in his third event of the morning session, finished 18th in the 100 yard butterfly (51.66 seconds).

Lebanon junior Will Parker improved on his state seeding by 10 spots in the 50 yard freestyle, finishing 19th overall (21.60).

“I was really working on my turns, underwaters and start (this week),” Parker said. “I can’t say I’m mad but I can’t say I’m fully satisfied with it. I can always do better.”