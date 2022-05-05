Hope Ritchie had no idea she would get the call in the biggest game, to date, of Northern Lebanon’s softball season. She made the most of her moment.

Ritchie took a no-hitter two outs into the seventh inning, finishing with the victory as the Vikings nailed down the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three title with a 8-1 victory over Manheim Central on Thursday night in Manheim. It’s the first section crown for the Vikings (15-0 L-L, 16-3 overall) since 2000, and the program’s ninth overall.

“I didn’t know I was pitching,” Ritchie said. “That was definitely an adjustment. I came to the game thinking I was going to play first base. I guess (coach Bob Basehore) didn’t want me thinking about it.”

The Barons (12-3, 13-4) denied Northern Lebanon the section title last year with a late-season victory. As much Basehore downplayed that history, turns out it was on the minds of the Vikings.

“It definitely was,” Ritchie said. “I remember, I was up to bat, we were tied and I struck out.”

“We were thinking about it all season,” agreed catcher Abby Palkovic, who paced the offense with a 3-for-3 evening, scoring a run and driving in one.

The Vikings wasted little time getting on the scoreboard as Autumn Bohr (2-for-4, 3 runs scored) led off the game with a sharp single into right-center field, moving to third on a pair of wild pitches. Brooke Beamesderfer lined a sacrifice fly to right, Bohr trotted home and the game was afoot.

As they did Wednesday against Donegal, the Vikings used a five-run bat-around inning to take charge of the game, this time in the third inning.

Bohr reached on an error and stole second. Beamesderfer lined a single to right. Ritchie (2-for-4, run, RBI) singled into left, scoring Bohr. An error on Ritchie’s hit allowed the runners to move up a base and Palkovic beat out an infield single to second base, scoring Beamesderfer.

Lynsie Mauer plated a run with an infield out and Palkovic came home on a throwing error on Olivia Shutter’s sacrifice bunt. Kiera Anspach kept the inning going with a bloop double behind third and Nicole Leaman’s RBI sacrifice bunt closed the scoring.

The Vikings would add single runs in the sixth and seventh innings, but a great, diving catch by Barons center fielder Mickey Lauver on Shutter’s sinking liner in the sixth inning with the bases loaded kept the game from ending on the mercy rule.

Throwing a rise ball and a killer changeup, mixing in a curve, Ritchie was in command from the jump.

“She was really spinning the ball and hitting her spots,” Palkovic said.

Ritchie struck out five of the first nine Barons and retired the first 12 in a row, the 12th, Gabbie Wettig, on a great catch by Bohr, ranging over from center to the left-center alley.

Emma Damon broke the perfect game with a leadoff walk in the fifth, but was stranded at first. She walked again, with two out in the seventh, bringing Riley Hostetter to the plate. Hostetter got all of an 0-1 pitch, tripling to deep left to break the no-hitter and the shutout.

“It didn’t matter to me,” Ritchie said, “I just wanted to win the game. It would’ve been nice, but I’m just so happy that we won.”

Ritchie went back to work and got Bryn Lehman on a fly to center — Bohr’s sixth putout of the game — to cap her first complete game of the season, not to mention triggering the title celebration.

With one game left on the schedule the Vikings are three games up on both Manheim and Donegal. The loss drops the Barons into a tie for second with the Indians. A tie that will be broken Monday, one way or the other, when the Indians host the Barons.