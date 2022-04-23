Rain, rain, go away!

That’s what Lancaster-Lebanon League ADs, and more specific to this space, softball coaches, are shouting with fists raised to the sky. The recent spate of inclement weather, and its immediate aftermath, has left league schedules backed up like the Route 222/30 cloverleaf at rush hour.

In addition to the regularly scheduled games on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, this week multiple teams will also be playing on Tuesday or Thursday. Or Tuesday and Thursday.

Eight teams play four times this week: Penn Manor, Warwick, McCaskey, Solanco, Lampeter-Strasburg, Ephrata, Lancaster Catholic and Lancaster Mennonite. All but Solanco play Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday. The Golden Mules get Tuesday off, but play Thursday instead.

The grand prize winner is Elizabethtown, with a game every day this week.

Monday is the final day of regularly scheduled crossover games for Sections One and Two. Sections Three and Four finished the crossover portion of their schedules — not factoring makeups — this past Friday.

Something in the air

A generation, or two, ago the British band Thunderclap Newman hit the charts with a tune titled “Something in the Air.” There was something in the air Wednesday at multiple L-L locations, and that something was softballs.

Many, many softballs.

At Donegal, the Indians and Pequea Valley combined for 26 hits and 28 runs in a 17-11 victory for the Tribe. In Lititz, Warwick and Solanco combined for 40 hits and 26 runs in the Warriors’ 15-11 win.

But the eye-popper of the week came from Atglen, where the host Octorara Braves and Annville-Cleona combined for 51 runs — let me say that again, 51 runs — on 36 hits.

There were other factors as well, seven combined errors and 13 walks at Donegal vs. PV; seven errors and 12 walks at Octorara vs.A-C.

By contrast, the Solanco vs. Warwick game was relatively clean, with three errors and three walks. Anna Sexton and Jenna Ober made batters earn their way on base. And earn it they did.

It’s power ratings time

Currently, in the ever-changing world that is the District Three Power Ratings, 11 L-L squads are in the mix for the District Three postseason championships. In Class 2A Lancaster Mennonite sits fifth in the four-team field with Columbia eighth.

Annville-Cleona, ranked seventh in the eight-team Class 3A, is the lone L-L qualifier, with Lancaster Catholic 10th and Pequea Valley 15th. Northern Lebanon is fourth in the 4A field with Elco 12th and Octorara 16th, outside the 10-team limit.

The L-L’s cup runneth over in 5A’s 16-team grouping with no less than five teams in the mix: Elizabethtown fifth, L-S seventh, Manheim Central ninth, Donegal 10th and Solanco 13th. Cocalico is 18th, Conestoga Valley is 23rd and Garden Spot 26th.

Penn Manor currently tops the charts in 6A, where 12 teams get invited to the dance. Warwick is fifth, Hempfield ninth and Manheim Township 10th. Ephrata, which was ninth on Friday, is 14th (see how quickly things change), Cedar Crest is 17th, McCaskey is 19th and Lebanon 21st.

• Correspondent Dave Byrne covers L-L softball for LNP. Email him at lonborg41@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter at

@dbyrneman.