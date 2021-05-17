Bella Smithson’s day was perfection. Katelyn Minney’s nearly so.

Smithson was 3-for-3 at the plate with four RBIs while Minney pitched a five-inning no-hitter, walking one, as Warwick advanced to the semifinals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League softball playoffs with a 13-0 victory over Lancaster Catholic on Monday in Lititz.

The Warriors (17-2) banged out 13 hits as Minney, Samantha Shaak and Kenzie Stewart all were 2-for-3 with two RBIs apiece. Minney crossed the plate three times as the Warriors, taking a page from their sisters on the track team, ran the bases with reckless abandon.

“We always practice to be aggressive,” Minney said. “When the other team gives us a free out or free chances to advance, we want to be heads up about it.”

They batted around in a five-run sprint of a first inning that began with Emily Beale awarded first base when hit by Kaiti Smith’s pitch. Beale stole second — a harbinger of things to come — and scored on Minney’s single up the middle.

Minney went first to third on Allison Forsythe’s sacrifice, Forsythe safe when Crusader second baseman Maddy Detz dropped Smith’s throw. Minney scored on a wild pitch, Forsythe going first to third, and Stewart singled past first, scoring Forsythe.

Courtesy running for Stewart, Madison Minney stole second and was heads up, taking third on a wild pitch. Roxana Smithson walked, stole second, and they both came home as Bella Smithson tripled to right.

“I don’t usually get triples,” the freshman third baseman said. “I’m not very fast, so that was pretty cool.”

“Coming in, we had a lot of extra motivation behind this game, and our coaches were a little intense about it,” Minney said. “Getting up early, and often as they would say, really helped lighten the mood.”

She reached on a two-base error in the second, stole third and scored on another wild pitch, increasing the advantage to 6-0.

“I thought Penn Manor was a good hitting team,” Crusaders coach Sam Hamaker said. “These guys are solid. I was very impressed.”

Smith pitched around Smithson’s second triple of the afternoon in the third inning, but the Warriors sent 13 batters to the plate in their half of the fourth to put the mercy rule in motion.

Shaak tripled to commence the festivities, and by the time she came up again in the inning — knocking in two runs with a hit to center — Minney, Forsythe and Stewart had driven in runs and Bella Smithson singled in a pair.

In the circle, Minney retired the first nine in a row. Caidence Brock’s line drive to lead off the game, caught by second baseman Abby Murray, was the only hard hit ball of the day for Catholic (9-9). Brock worked a five-pitch walk to lead off the fourth, stole second and took third on Lyla Maurer’s sacrifice. She was still there two outs later as Minney got a strikeout and ground out.

“It was a little bit frustrating,” Minney said on missing the perfect game. “But we came out on top. That’s all that matters.”

There’s a short turnaround for the Warriors as they return to the field tonight for a semifinal matchup with Elizabethtown in the second game of a doubleheader at Millersville’s Seaber Softball Stadium.

“Two years ago they ended up knocking us out,” Minney said, recalling the Bears’ 1-0 win in the L-L semis. “So, hopefully, we come out just as early and often as we did today.”

Catholic is back at it today as well as the Crusaders look to solidify their hold on the No. 4 seed in the District Three Class 3A power ratings, traveling to Middletown (8-9) before meeting 1-12 York Suburban on Wednesday.

“Districts are wide open for us, and we’re sitting in a good spot,” Hamaker said. “The best thing about today was experience. They got to see what it’s like in a playoff game against a really solid team.”

Lampeter-Strasburg 11, Northern Lebanon 1: Camryn Byler had three hits, including a home run, and Keiva Middleton struck out nine batters and scattered four hits over five innings as Lampeter-Strasburg cruised into the semifinals with a victory over Northern Lebanon

Byler started a two-out rally in the first with a single, followed by a double by Middleton. Emily Platt drove in a pair of runs with a two-out hit to put Lampeter-Strasburg on its way to the victory.

The Pioneers will take on Penn Manor in the semifinals, Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Millersville University.

Penn Manor 2, Pequea Valley 0: Bella Peters pitched a four-hit shutout with eight strikeouts to lead Penn Manor over Pequea Valley.

Peters was nearly matched by Pequea Valley’s Olivia Ammon, who allowed three hits with eight strikeouts in a complete game.

Pequea Valley threatened in the final frame and loaded the bases with two outs. However, Peters escaped unscathed as Penn Manor held on.