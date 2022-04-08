Warwick softball head coach Mark Hough knew two things for certain at the beginning of the season. One, his Warriors would play defense. And two, they would hit. Pitching, he wasn’t so certain about, but had an idea it might be OK.

Friday night, dodging intermittent showers that turned steady as the game progressed, Warwick did all three in a 12-6 victory over visiting Manheim Township.

In a first-time-through-the-section matchup, the Warriors (3-2 league and overall) banged out 13 hits to back Jenna Ober’s complete game effort and, with the exception of an early error, were flawless in the field.

“I could not be more proud of the way Jenna came out and threw,” said Hough. “We put it all together tonight.”

The Blue Streaks (2-2, 2-3) jumped to an early 3-0 lead on Delaney Smith’s three-run home run in the first inning, a towering drive to right-center field.

Warwick went to work in the second inning, getting two back on Katie Heisey’s RBI groundout and Allison Forsythe’s RBI single. Heisey, a freshman, would go 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

The Streaks added one on Olivia Yoder’s RBI hit in the fourth, but a two-base error on Heisey’s leadoff hit in the bottom of the fourth and a three-base error on Madison Minney’s sacrifice fly opened the floodgates to a six-run inning for the Warriors.

In all, the Streaks were guilty of five errors behind starter Megan Marks and reliever Ava Stern.

When the smoke cleared from the Warriors’ bat-around inning, Emily Beale, Roxana Smithson and Sam Shaak had RBI hits, with Bella Smithson scoring on a wild pitch for an 8-4 Warwick lead.

Gamely, Township cut into the deficit on Hillary Murse’s RBI triple and Annika Smith’s base hit in the fifth. But Warwick never stopped building on. “Everybody put nice swings on the ball,” said Hough.

Shaak tripled in Bella Smithson to open the Warrior sixth, with Heisey singling in her second run of the night and Minney plating a run on a sac fly to finish the scoring.

Sterling plays in the seventh by Abby Murray at second and Heisey at third ensured there would be no further trouble from the Streaks as Ober closed out the victory.