Most athletes, when considering their collegiate recruitment, will send out tapes of their play. Katie Heisey prefers the in-person approach.

Having expressed her interest in continuing her softball career at Millersville University, the Warriors sophomore center fielder gave Marauder head coach Jen Probst something to consider Monday afternoon at the Marauders Seaber Softball Stadium.

Heisey was 3-for-4 with a pair of two-run home runs, powering Warwick to an 11-4 victory over Solanco and to its first L-L playoff championship game in 13 years.

It will be an all-Section One title tilt as Hempfield slugged Donegal 10-3 in the nightcap of Monday’s semifinal twinbill.

The Warriors (16-5) took an early 2-0 lead on Bella Smithson’s two-run homer in the first inning, but Solanco battled back with a three-spot in the bottom of the inning.

Back-to-back errors to start the Warrior second opened the door, with Isabelle Heagy tying the game on a safety squeeze bunt. That brought Heisey to the plate.

“I was thinking, ‘Drive the ball and run,’” she said. And she did, driving the ball over the fence in left-center.

The three runs were unearned, but they counted just the same and Warwick added a tainted run in the fourth. No surprise, Heisey was in the mix, singling to center and taking third on a two-base bobble. After an intentional walk to Bella Smithson, Heisey scored on a wild pitch.

The Warriors broke the game open with a five-run sixth inning as Heagy singled with one out. Coming to the plate, Heisey was looking to go deep. “After the first one, I’m like, ‘I gottta hit another one.’” Which she did, practically to the same spot.

The homer was the highlight of an inning that saw the Warriors score three more times on wild pitches.

The highlights for the Golden Mules (20-2) came early.

With one out in the first, Josie Janssen tripled to right-center. Holly Grube tripled to deep center, scoring Janssen, and came home on Sara DeFrancesco’s groundout. Anna Sexton (3-for-4) singled to keep the inning alive, yielding to courtesy runner Ella Sensenig. Delaney Gote delivered Sensenig with a double to right-center.

Warrior freshman Kate Shaak retired nine of the next 10 after Gote’s hit, with Sexton’s second hit interrupting the string.

She cruised into the seventh, allowing just four more hits, but lost her location in the seventh, walking Ava Martin and Kira Roark. Martin eventually scored on Grube’s grounder to second, but Shaak bore down and closed out the victory.

Hempfield 10, Donegal 3: It was an interesting evening through five innings. Then Hempfield sophomore Alex Gregory came to the plate and she hit a two-run, bases-loaded single that broke open a 4-3 game, sending the Black Knights (16-6) to their first title game since winning it all in 2016.

“Coach Chris (Landis) told me all I needed to do was to get it to the outfield,” said Gregory, who had grounded out twice to that point. “My mindset was whether it was a popup or a groundball through, I was looking for a pitch slightly higher so I could lift it over.”

She shot the ball into left field and the Knights added on in the inning on a fielder’s choice groundout by winning pitcher Carley Ernst.

The next time Gregory came to the plate, with two runs in and the bases loaded once more, she sent a flare over second base and into short center to cap a three-run rally that salted the victory away.

“I didn’t make solid contact,” she said, “but I got lucky.”

Solid contact, in one way or another, was the modus operandi for the Knights, who banged out 15 hits, a welcome sight for Landis.

“Let’s just say I’m not used to it,” he said, “because the offense has been a little bit slow this season.”

It was further slowed early on as Cara Biesecker retired 10 of the first 11 Knights she faced. Hempfield broke through in the fourth as Chloe Diener singled in Khloe Rodriguez, courtesy running for Avery Landis.

The rally continued as Mikayla Hughes plated Diener and Dulcy Whitcraft knocked in Hughes. Landis singled in Ernst in the fifth to widen the Knights’ lead to 4-1.

Donegal struck for a pair in the bottom of the inning on Natalie Colwell’s two-run single. Colwell also singled in the Tribe’s first run, driving in Biesecker, who was hit by a pitch leading off the game.